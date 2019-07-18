The Steel Plow ownership group will open a Davenport location at 53rd Street, near the intersection of Eastern Avenue.
"We planned things last fall and even talked about a February (2019) opening, but now it looks like the Fall of 2019 as the opening,'' said John Barrett, a member of the ownership group. "August is an outside goal, but more likely something in the Fall. We are excited about having a presence in Iowa, but as you know, there are many steps to the process.''
The first Steel Plow, which opened in September 2016, is located on the site of the old Governor's on 53rd Street Moline. It is known for its grass-fed burgers, huge appetizers, and its dessert-style milkshakes.
"It has worked,'' Barrett said of the Moline location. "People have responded in a great way. You know, Governor's was a great neighborhood bar for a lot of years and that particular location just needed a fresh start. It helps that Dan (Whitaker), who has been successful in the business for a lot of years, is always making sure things work.''
Steel Plow, owned by Whitaker, Mike Harper, Larry Anderson, and Barrett, has even been asked to set up shop outside the Quad-Cities.
"We have been approached,'' Barrett said. "Right now, though, we have to take care of Moline and get Davenport up and going. We own the building of the Davenport location, now we just need to get things moving.''