The 37th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show will be Saturday at the Iowa State Fair, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.
Competition will begin at 4 p.m. in the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion at the Iowa State Fair. Celebrities will accompany the young steer owners, leading cattle around the ring while vying for the championship designation, showmanship honors and the People’s Choice award.
Afterward, the steers will be sold at auction. Both the show-ring event and the auction are open to the general public.
Among the steers is:
Steer #10, Hot Off the Grill, sponsored by McDonald’s Restaurants of Iowa, owned by Tate Boysen, Columbus Junction.
Steer #21, Straight Profit, sponsored by Jackson County Cattlemen and Friends of Jackson County Cattlemen, owned by Riley Miller, Teeds Grove.