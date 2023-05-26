Gift this article
Meteorologists are forecasting perfect summer weather for the Memorial Day weekend in the Quad-Cities.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with sunny or partly sunny skies each day. Even better, humidity will be low.
"I can sum it up in one word: fabulous," said Brian Pierce, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
High pressure over the Great Lakes, where temperatures are cooler than normal, is pushing dry air east to the Quad-Cities, Pierce said.
Humidity is low, with dew points in the low 30s, which will make highs in the 80s this weekend feel not quite so hot as many residents enjoy the holiday.
But next week, the temperature and humidity will dial up. Highs will creep into the 90s mid-to-late week, according to the seven-day forecast. Southerly winds are bringing the warmer temperatures and slowly increasing moisture levels, Pierce said.
But that doesn't necessarily mean rain. There's some chance of scattered precipitation late in the week, he said, but there's unlikely to be much moisture with that system.
"We've got areas that are abnormally dry right now, and if this pattern continues, we could start getting into drought conditions," Pierce said, emphasizing
could.
He said some areas south of the Quad-City metro area in southern Iowa and central Illinois are abnormally dry.
