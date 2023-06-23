Justin Keim will face a jury in Rock Island County.

He is accused of neglect and abuse in the Nov. 3, 2020, death of his 15-year-old stepson, Joseph “J.J.” Hammond. During a status hearing Thursday, he learned his trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 16.

It’s been two years, seven months and 20 days since Hammond’s death. Justin Keim and his wife, Jennifer Keim, initially were charged with murder. Jennifer Keim took a plea deal in January, agreeing to serve four years of probation.

As he left the courthouse Thursday, Justin Keim declined to say whether he was offered a similar plea arrangement.

He is no stranger to the inside of the courthouse in Rock Island or to status hearings, appearing in court 24 times since his first appearance on March 24, 2021.

Keim’s attorney, Matt Paulson, declined to comment on the progress of the case or why his client agreed to a jury trial.

Jennifer Keim originally was charged with murder and pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of neglect and abuse of a disabled person.

Both Jennifer and Justin Keim petitioned for and received bond reductions, which allowed them to be out of jail while awaiting hearings.

Prosecutors accused Jennifer Keim of failing to provide, “appropriate hydration, nutrition and medical care … knowing that doing so created the strong probability of death or great bodily harm.”

The teen was born with cerebral palsy and was profoundly disabled. Friends said the teen survived to 15 because of the care supplied by his mother.

In her sentencing hearing Jan. 23, Jennifer Keim said J.J.’s death, “tore my family apart.”

“There is pain that never goes away,” she said. “There is not a day that goes by that my heart does not ache.”