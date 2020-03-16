Still no positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, but health officials urge diligence

As of 3 p.m. Monday, no one in the Quad-Cities had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Still, public health officials are continuing to operate under the assumption the virus already has spread throughout the community, Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for Rock Island County, said at an afternoon press conference conducted via video to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Also as of 3 p.m., the Illinois Department of Public Health had reported 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. The Iowa Department of Public Health as of 5 p.m. reported just 23 cases in seven counties.
Local health officials stressed in the press conference that people should continue to take simple precautions.
“Wash your hands; avoid touching your face; cover your cough or sneeze,” Ludwig said. “Stay away from gatherings of more than 50 people; stay home when you are sick; avoid close contact with people who are sick; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects. Avoid shaking hands or hugging as a social greeting.”
Make smart choices, she said, while also suggesting people remember the elderly and health care workers are greatly at risk. “We have to protect those that need it most,” she said, later including in that category those with underlying illnesses such as diabetes, lung disease and heart disease.
On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, she also strongly reminded people of the value of social distancing. “Consider avoiding social events where you cannot maintain six feet between you and others,” she said. “It is nearly impossible in large group settings to maintain six feet.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday used his emergency powers to waive part of the Illinois Open Meetings Act, which allows public bodies to hold remote meetings.
According to the Iowa Health Department, the 23rd case in Iowa, announced Monday, was in Dallas County and tested positive due to community spread.
Ludwig, Ed Rivers, administrator with the Scott County Health Department, and Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said precautions are the key to limiting the spread of the virus.
Along those lines, Craig Cooper, media relations coordinator with Genesis Health System, said the hospital is planning for the coronavirus.
It is not experiencing a rush on its emergency rooms from patients potentially ill with the virus.
“We are not apparently having that issue at this time,” he said, saying late Monday morning things were pretty normal.
“There’s a lot of meetings and a lot of planning going on,” he said. “You plan for the worst.”
Other announcements made at the press conference included:
- The Rock Island County Jail has suspended family and friend visitation. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department will notify when visitations have resumed, Ludwig said.
- The Scott County Jail has not suspended visitation.
- The Women with Infants and Children (WIC) programs in both Iowa and Illinois have made changes to reduce the number of clients that must come into the clinics. Rural clients may not be required to visit the clinics to receive therapy.
- COVID-19 is not transmittable in the water supply, Ludwig said, adding, "The water supply is safe in the Quad Cities," so there is no need to hoard bottled water.