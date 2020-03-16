Still no positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, but health officials urge diligence

As of 3 p.m. Monday, no one in the Quad-Cities had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Still, public health officials are continuing to operate under the assumption the virus already has spread throughout the community, Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for Rock Island County, said at an afternoon press conference conducted via video to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Also as of 3 p.m., the Illinois Department of Public Health had reported 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. The Iowa Department of Public Health as of 5 p.m. reported just 23 cases in seven counties.

Local health officials stressed in the press conference that people should continue to take simple precautions.

“Wash your hands; avoid touching your face; cover your cough or sneeze,” Ludwig said. “Stay away from gatherings of more than 50 people; stay home when you are sick; avoid close contact with people who are sick; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects. Avoid shaking hands or hugging as a social greeting.”