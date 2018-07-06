It wasn't the Great Flood of '93 that prompted Davenport City Hall to launch a program aimed at clearing flood-prone houses from the Garden Addition.
Three years earlier, the devastating 1990 floods that sent Duck and Blackhawk creeks out of their banks choked the little subdivision on the city's southwest side with a deluge of water.
Long-time residents these days point to spots on utility poles and other landmarks to demonstrate how bad it got.
"We were tying boats to that telephone pole," Rod Conner said outside his father's home recently. Conner's family has lived in the Garden Addition for decades.
The buyout in the Garden Addition, as in other parts of the city, has changed the look of the neighborhood.
On Pansy Avenue, the street nearest to the earthen dam that separates Blackhawk Creek from the neighborhood, there is now a park at the southeast corner where once there were dozens of homes. Called Blackhawk Garden, the park was built with volunteer labor, donations and city funds.
After the 1990 floods, the city examined the possibility of a flood wall to deal with flooding of various creeks, including Blackhawk. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in a quirk of timing, delivered a report to the city just weeks before the 1993 floods hit nixing the idea of federal participation in a structural solution.
The Corps said there wasn't enough of an economic benefit.
The decision wasn't a surprise, and it fit with what has happened in much of the rest of the city since then.
Instead of large, flood control projects, Davenport has used alternative means to temper the worst instincts of the Mississippi River and other waterways.
The buyout program was one strategy.
In all, 88 homes in the Garden Addition were purchased, according to city records. The cost was about $2.7 million. Local as well as federal funds were used to make the purchases. The last purchase was in 2012.
The Garden Addition has accounted for about three quarters of the city's purchases of flood-prone properties since 1991.
At times, the program drew complaints the city wasn't offering enough money to allow people selling their homes the ability to purchase decent housing elsewhere in the city.
Meanwhile, some of those left behind said the demolitions left a feeling of desolation.
However, creation of the park has brought plenty of good to the area, says Rick Dunn, who has lived in the Garden Addition his whole life and was a key volunteer on putting the project together.
"We made good use of the land, I believe," said Dunn, who is now the 1st Ward alderman.
Dunn says the buyouts did eliminate some affordable housing, but he added there is a safety element to be recognized.
One of the reasons for the evacuation during the 1993 flood was fear for resident safety in the event the earthen dam would have given way.
Flooding is still a worry in the area. Whenever there's a heavy rain, there are concerns that pumps are operating properly. But for many of the people who live here, the area's history with flooding is just something they live with.
Paul Bunyard, who has lived in the Garden Addition for years, said that he's never really considered moving. "I love the people. I've got excellent neighbors," he said.