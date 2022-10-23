 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Still warm Monday but rain expected

SUNSHINE AND SHOWERS

John Hall of Davenport lowers his umbrella Wednesday as the sun returns while he walks the bike path next to the Mississippi River behind Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. The longest day of the year saw a mixture of sunshine, humidity and showers throughout the region.

 John Schultz

National Weather Service meteorologists predict warmer temperatures will continue at least through Monday with a chance of rain through Tuesday.

The high Monday is expected around 74 degrees, then the NWS projects it will drop to the mid- to high 50s through Saturday, according to the service's website.

As of Sunday afternoon, the chance for rain showers was expected at 40% Sunday night, then 60% on Monday, with the higher chance after 4 p.m., according to the NWS website. Monday night, the chance of rain is projected at 100%, with potentially as much as half an inch falling.

Rain showers could still be possible Tuesday — a 60% chance — then Wednesday should dry up and be mostly sunny, according to the NWS website. Rain is also not expected Thursday through Saturday, but the skies could be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny.

Meteorologists expect the low Monday to be 51 degrees, then it should range from the high 30s to the low 40s through Friday, according to the website.

The NWS also issued a warning Sunday about weather conditions increasing the risk of fires getting out of control.

Winds, the service warned late Sunday morning, could gust as high as 40 mph through the afternoon and into the early Sunday evening. When coupled with warm temperatures, cured agricultural fields and humidity levels ranging from 40% or 50%, the risk of fire was expected to be very high.

The NWS warned against outside fires and also that farmers should exercise more caution while harvesting.

