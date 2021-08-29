The Quad-Cities knows him best as the founder of Moline’s Olde Towne Bakery.

David Dwyer, of Rock Island, is a 79-year-old retired baker whose sugar cookies are legendary, but he is also an extremely humble war hero whose bravery saved the lives of his shipmates on July 17, 1972, during the Vietnam War.

The father of three daughters, grandfather to eight and husband to Judy is so self-effacing that it wasn’t until I asked about the ribbon taped to the back of a folded newspaper clipping on the table that he told me about his Bronze Star. We had been talking for almost an hour about his service in the Navy, and he never once elaborated on his role in what he calls “the incident.”

His modest nature is what you might expect from someone who grew up in little Sandwich, Illinois. His father was a ticket salesman for the Burlington Railroad, and his mother, a first-generation American, took care of him and his brother. In 1963, after high school, he joined the Naval Reserves and was shipped off to Great Lakes Naval Base north of Chicago for basic training.

He was in the reserves during his four years of college. After graduating in 1968, he went to Officer Candidate School, served full time until 1979 and continued to serve in the reserves until 1993 when he retired.

The kid from landlocked central Illinois didn’t necessarily yearn to go to sea while growing up. His reasons for choosing the Navy were first familial. His brother was a Naval officer, and a cousin was in the Navy.

Second, “I didn’t want to live in a foxhole,” he said with a wry smile.

After rising through the ranks of the Navy, Lt. David Dwyer was the chief engineer on the USS Warrington (DD-843), a destroyer based out of Newport, Rhode Island, when the ship was ordered to Vietnam.

Once they arrived off the coast of Vietnam, their first mission was to conduct primarily gunfire support into a Quảng Trị area. After a few days, they were ordered back to the Philippines to shed their helicopter and load up on ammunition.

“So we took the helicopter bay, and we filled it up with ammunition, 5-inch shells and everything because they were sending us to North Vietnam. (The Chinese) were gun-running over to North Vietnam, and we were supposed to go up there and interdict,” Dwyer said.

After a brief stop in Danang for a repair, the Warrington and her crew headed up the coast of Vietnam, in the Gulf of Tonkin, northeast of the Chinese island of Hainan, when the “incident” happened.

The Warrington struck two mines rendering it practically dead in the water.

“We weren’t sure if there was one or two because they were so close together. They determined that there were two because it lifted the entire rear end of the ship out of the water,” said Dwyer.

“I was sitting at my desk, and it threw me out of the desk and down onto the floor. I mean, because you weren’t prepared. You weren’t buckled down or anything.

"From there, I got down into the engine room to my general quarters (battle) station. From there, I directed all the activities. We discovered that we had to shut down the number one boiler because it had been so heavily damaged; in order to relight it, it might have exploded on us. So we shut that down," he said.

“We were barely turning our one screw. The one was dead, and the other one was just (barely) turning.”

Sitting at his dining room table Dwyer tells the story of the “incident” without drawing any attention to his own heroism.

But a story published in the Newport Daily News on March 14, 1973, about his Bronze Star sheds more light on his actions to save the ship from sinking.

“The citation was awarded for 'heroic achievement' while serving on board the destroyer Warrington in hostile waters off Vietnam last summer.

"... Lt. Dwyer 'courageously and unhesitatingly' entered a quickly flooding Number One engine room. Despite “uncontrollable fuel oil, saltwater, and freshwater flooding in that and other spaces, heavy fuel oil fumes, sporadic electrical fires, high ambient temperatures, and live steam, Lt. Dwyer took charge of all main engineering spaces from Main Control.

"Without regard for his own safety and through a series of correct but highly critical decisions, he saved the main propulsion plant from catastrophic destruction. His prompt and courageous actions enabled the ship to escape from enemy gun range without loss of life or serious injury in any of the spaces.

"The citation lauded Lt. Dwyer for his inspirational leadership, superior professionalism, and unwavering courage.”

Decades later, Dwyer paused for a moment before describing the chaotic scene when water was rushing into the ship.

“It became survival and putting out fires. We had fires down in there. It was a little hard to breathe because of the fumes. But it wasn’t bad at that point, (but) getting worse. Then, when we shut everything down because of the water level that’s when it stagnated, and you had to get out of there because if you stayed there, you’d probably have suffocated,” he said.

Dwyer maintains he was just doing his job as chief engineer.

When asked if he sought direction to act or if he just acted quickly on his own, he hesitates to laud his decision-making during the crisis.

“I’m a little fuzzy on whether we actually communicated with a bridge. I know I talked to the captain directly at one time and told him what was going on. … I told him that we were shutting down because of the water level. By the time the water got to the deck plates, which is what you were walking on next to the pumps, then you had to shut down because the water was steadily coming up. If the water got any deeper basically they would have exploded and that would have been a disaster because we were still down there with all the crew manning the engines and everything. The engine room was the main hub. That’s where I was. And that’s where the key chiefs and people were. And there’s more than one power pump down there that would have exploded. It would have been a chain reaction. Because the water was coming up too fast.”

“We were extremely lucky. We had so much explosives on board. We were at 110% of our capacity. Why nothing detonated from the explosions? Lord only knows. But the ship would have just gone poof if anything started blowing.”

Approximately 270 crew members survived the “incident” that day off the coast of Vietnam, thanks to the quick thinking of Lt. David Dwyer.

