Quad-City veterans tell their stories.
Brian Alm, Rock Island
Brian Alm was born in Kewanee and now calls Rock Island home. Alm served during the Vietnam War in 1968 and 1969 on the U.S.S. Chicago and U.S.S. Iwa Jima. In 1970, he served in the Pacific Theater and was part of the recovery of the Apollo 13 crew and capsule.
"Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be in the Navy. I loved the sea and ships and that seemed like a fit. I decided I wanted to be a commissioned officer."
Alm earned his commission in 1968 and found himself aboard U.S.S. Chicago, a guided-missile cruiser that weighed 18,000 tons and measured 700 feet from tip to stern.
"I had 47 men under my command and I was 24 years old — and I had no idea what I was doing," Alm said. "I had my training and I got some really good advice.
"I had a commanding officer told us: 'None of you have the expertise to do what your men do. You cannot order them around as if you know more than they do. What you have — your stock and trade — is your judgment.'"
During his service, Alm was awarded two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Campaign Meritorious Unit Commendation, two Expeditionary Medals, National Defense Medal and two Counter-Terrorism Medals.
Thomas Breuch, Maquoketa
Thomas Breuch might be one of the only people to have ever been commissioned, enlisted and drafted to join the Army, where he eventually made captain.
One summer after college, he traveled down the West Coast into Mexico. In October, he learned he had been drafted. He wanted to be a medic, and spoke to a family friend who was an Army recruiter. Rather than serve two years as a foot soldier, Breuch decided to enlist and serve for three as a medic.
While serving as a surgery tech, he started reading Army procedures in his down time. He learned that, if he sent in the paperwork, he qualified to get a direct commission as an officer.
“I sat down there while I was on call, and I typed out all of the forms and sent them in, never thinking anything was going to happen,” he said. “I think I’m one of the few people who have been drafted, enlisted, and then got a commission as an officer.”
He served in the Army for five years during the Vietnam War.
John Bowman, Abington
In Vietnam in 1970, Abington, Illinois native John Bowman served in the 42nd Scout Dog Division with his scout dog, Koko.
“I had gotten through college and the first year of law school, and then they dropped the deferment for everybody except if you were in medical school or theological school,” Bowman said.
After training for about 16 weeks at Fort Benning in Georgia, Bowman flew to Vietnam with Koko. “When we got to Vietnam, our duties were to fly out to be in front of the point man in a platoon that’s lined up and snaking through the jungle,” he said. “And our dogs then could alert on anybody that’s out there that’s not supposed to be out there.”
Bowman and Koko would spend about four days in the jungle with the platoon before being taken back to the main base. “We always got rave reviews, mainly because the platoon knew what we were doing. Even at night, when we were in a defensive position, the dog could alert when something was out there,” he said. “If everything got quiet, if the insects got quiet, you knew somebody was out there. And that was the funny thing about coming back to law school, I would only wake up if it was real quiet.”
While Koko was not Bowman’s first dog, Baron wasn’t very good at tracking, so he then worked with Koko. Koko was good for morale; not only did it help the platoon make sure they wouldn’t get ambushed, but having a dog around was a slice of home, Bowman said.
Bowman's service ended after about two years, but he didn't get to go home with Koko. Several of the dogs died in Vietnam and received burial with crosses; Koko died of red tongue disease a few months after Bowman left.
William Churchill, Davenport
Longtime Quad-City teacher and coach William Churchill, 74, of Davenport, was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois.
Churchill achieved the rank of E4 in the Army, for which he served from 1967-1969 in the 537th Personnel Service Company.
When he was drafted, he was living in Peoria and attending Illinois State University.
When he returned to the states, he still had about a year and a half of college to finish — and he did.
“Sports was always a big part of my life. I always knew I wanted to be a teacher and a coach," he said.
He went back to school at Illinois State University on the GI Bill. In the spring of 1971, he was sent to Rock Island High School to student-teach.
He worked 34 years in the Davenport School District.
“I retired after 34 years at Davenport. I only stayed retired one year, then I got recruited to go back and be the head volleyball coach at Rock Island High School. I spent eight more years at Rock Island High School.”
He retired (for real) after the 2013 season and 42 years in education.
Joyce Doty Steingraber, Bettendorf
Joyce Doty Steingraber was shy — shy enough that her parents didn’t want her to join the U.S. Air Force. In 1954, during the Korean War, though, she did anyway.
“In those days, they didn’t send women overseas,” she said. “I went right from high school.”
She would serve for two years, meeting some of her closest friends and her first husband in the process.
“I was basically Goldie Hawn from ‘Private Benjamin,’” Doty Steingraber said. “She had so many things go wrong for her, just like I did. All these funny things happened to me.”
Paul Eaves, Davenport
For Paul Eaves, a Vietnam veteran, military service opened his eyes to the world.
“I grew up quite a bit,” Eaves said.
Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, Eaves joined the U.S. Navy in November 1961. His first tour took him all over the world: San Diego for boot camp; Clarksville, Tenn., near Fort Campbell in Ky.; Gibraltar; Karachi, Pakistan; Sydney, Australia; Rio de Janeiro; the Cape of Good Hope; and Vietnam.
There were joys, and there were tragedies. Eaves remembers losing a fellow serviceman when he stepped behind a jet and got blown into the sea. It was nighttime, and his body was never found.
After his Navy tour ended, Eaves returned to Ottumwa only to return to the military as a combat engineer in the Army National Guard. He served in that role for three-and-a-half years.
His service “opened my eyes up,” he said. “The poverty in third-world countries was pretty bad….It made me appreciate the good U.S.A. I respected people as a whole and the U.S.A. more so than I had previously. "You see so much. It makes you stop and think how lucky you are.”
Charles Thomas 'Tom' Harlan
Charles Thomas “Tom” Harlan, 70, graduated from Aledo High School and spent about a year-and-a-half in the service before returning to the family farm.
In 1969, he was drafted into the Army.
“I went to basic at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and did my AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Polk, Louisiana,” Harlan said.
Harlan was part of the 25th Infantry Division, the 1st Battalion 27th Infantry Regiment known as the “Wolfhounds.”
Going into Vietnam, he landed at Bien Hoa. “The first thing they told us was, ‘In case of a mortar attack please head to the bunkers. Welcome to Vietnam,’” Harlan said. “As soon as we landed the first thing that hit you was the stench, hot, sweaty, smelly; it was hot and sticky.”
The first firebase he was sent to was Firebase Lynch. “It was about several hundred feet from the Cambodian border,” Harlan said. “When Nixon said we were going into Cambodia, we were already there.”
During his time Harlan fought in the jungles of Vietnam, carrying a 60-caliber machine gun.
Eight months in, he contracted malaria. “I’ve never been so sick in my life,” Harlan said.
While Harlan has many memories of Vietnam, one that stands out was the time they had to flee a bad situation. There wasn’t room on the chopper for him so he threw his 60-caliber machine gun into the helicopter and stood on the chopper’s skid. “I held on to the helicopter and someone hung on to my rucksack until we landed back at the firebase,” he said.
It took a while to get Vietnam out of his system. “I was on the farm and one day my brother threw some firecrackers out and I hit the deck. My dad and brother looked at me and they were like, ‘Oh my God.’ I didn’t have nightmares, but you thought about a lot of the things you went through. I really didn’t talk about it for about 10 years.”
Ann Hochhausen, Bettendorf
Ann Hochhausen, of Bettendorf, tried to retire a few times.
But each time she tried to call it a career, she was offered a job that she just shouldn't refuse.
Hochhausen was born the seventh of nine children in a small Wisconsin town. By the time she retired as LTC Hochhausen in 2009, she had served as head nurse of postpartum at the 2nd General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, the first perinatal clinical nurse specialist in the Army and the head of the 28th Combat Support Hospital in Tikrit, Iraq.
Warren Hodge, Eldridge
When Warren Hodge arrived in Vietnam with the 295th Ordinance Company, a unit he trained, deployed with, and commanded, the first job was to completely rebuild the area they would be staying in.
A young captain at the time, Hodge and his men arrived in Chu Li Vietnam, about 100 miles south of Da Nang, and found the buildings to be in serious need of some TLC. Fortunately the unit had been issued brand new equipment, including forklifts, 20-ton cranes and two bulldozers. The unit also had several people who were professional carpenters. Of course the reconstruction wasn’t without its challenges.
“We worked in a sandbox,” Hodge said of his impression after arriving in his AO. “There was no packed earth. We lived in sand.”
During the deployment, the company constructed its own small city. Among its accomplishments, the unit put together its own yearbook, which Hodge still keeps with honor.
At the end of the tour, Hodge reported only one casualty – a soldier who was killed in a plane crash. He retired as a full-bird Colonel.
Don Kent, Grand Mound
Don Kent completed more than 100 combat missions as a pilot in World War II.
He was in college when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and he remembers the shared feeling across campus at the time: We are going to war, and we're the one who are going to fight it.
He joined the Air Corps, where he eventually landed in the Burma (now Myanmar) jungle. Most of the Japanese Air Force had left the area by then, so his combat primarily involved strafing with machine guns and dive-bombing.
Kent was born in Monmouth, and in 1939 he moved to Grand Mound, where he still lives today.
Stephen C. Lovelady, Silvis
Stephen C. Lovelady, 70, grew up listening to his father's stories about serving in World War II, and watching John Wayne movies. "I developed the fictitious idea that in order to be a man, you had to go to war and shoot at somebody and be shot at," he said.
He was "gung ho" to get to Vietnam and spent junior and senior year in high school "afraid the war would be over before I got there. "
He enlisted for an extra year — four years in all — in order to become a helicopter gunner in the Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam from June 1967 to June 1971. He flew 142 combat missions and was shot down three times — the last time he was severely wounded and discharged. After working six years in the private sector, he went to Bible College and became a minister. He retired from First Baptist Church in Silvis.
Dan Moore, Davenport
Dan Moore, of Davenport, reached the rank of Captain in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the Cold War, the Vietnam War and the First Persian Gulf War.
Aboard submarines — always his preferred mode of transportation in the service — he entered both Pacific and Atlantic Ocean waters.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Moore was highly decorated by the time he retired from service in 1994, earning honors that included Defense Superior Service, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service and Navy Commendation.
Victor Saldivar, Davenport
Victor Saldivar, 70, of Davenport, was a sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was in Vietnam from October 1967 to June 1969.
He went into the Marine Corps when he was 18. “I chose the Marine Corps because I just liked the uniform and I had been brought up on John Wayne movies,” he said. Plus “My dad was in the Army, and I knew that would make him mad.”
Saldivar was dispatched to San Diego for boot camp. He was among hundreds tested for language aptitude, and he did so well he was among only a few who ended up at an Army language school, where he learned to speak Vietnamese.
“You had Vietnamese teachers, with Marine instructors who had been there and already knew the language. You had to have a 1,000-word vocabulary when you left,” said Saldivar, who also learned the history and the culture of the country.
When he arrived in Vietnam, “I got off the plane and the first thing I noticed was the smell. The heat and the smell ... that whole country smelled like burning honey pots. I can still remember it, like diesel fuel and manure.”
He served in the 1st Marine Division, 9th Engineer Battalion as a radio operator.
Wayne Swank, Bettendorf
Wayne Swank may not have had the most exciting military service, but the period (during the tense Cold War) from 1960-63 transformed his life. After training, he was stationed about 18 months at an Army base in (then) West Germany.
“I look back on it as probably the best thing that ever happened to me,” the 77-year-old native of Galesburg, Ill., who now lives in Bettendorf, said. “It taught me to grow up.”
That principle carried through the rest of his life. “It teaches you respect for authority,” he said. “It teaches you how to think. It changes how you deal with people, because no matter who you're with, you gotta get along with them."
Oliver Williams, Davenport
Olliver Williams, 72, of Davenport, enlisted in the Navy when he was 17 in 1964. He served until 1968, and was a petty officer 3rd class.
“I enlisted when I was 17 for three-years. It was called a ‘kiddie cruise.’" he said. Because he was 17, his parents had to sign their approval. "Then I had some time in the reserves after that, so it was a little over four years.”
“Everyone in the family that went into the service had been in the Navy, so that’s why I went in,” he said.
He came back 1968, and took a number of classes at a junior college. Later on he graduated summa cum laude from what then was Marycrest College, Davenport. Now retired, he was a draftsman at Deere & Co. and several other locations in the Quad-Cities.
He says his military experience was a good one. "But I don’t know that I’d want to go through it again,” he said. “I think everybody should have some sort of service to the country, either the military or some sort of volunteer civilian duty that they do.”