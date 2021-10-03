STORIES OF HONOR: "I had my job to do and I did it"

"(The) emergency radio was located in the center of the ship toward the bottom, protected from the enemy’s shells and guns. If the main deck of the ship was destroyed taking out our antenna, we would lose all communication with the rest of the fleet, but the emergency radio would then take over, become the communication center of the ship, because it was protected from the outside forces,” Setton explained.

While cannons were firing above and kamikaze pilots were aiming for the USS Quincy, Setton was sealed in a small square room, with the radio equipment, a few other sailors, all surrounded by steel beams and pipes. They could hear the battle but they never saw what was going on.

“We were told not to be too active. During an emergency, everything is shut down on the ship because they could be lofting gases at you. And those gases would asphyxiate everybody on the ship. So all the air ventilation was shut off. We only had the air which was in a room, and it was hot. We were instructed to just sit and not destroy what little available oxygen,” said Setton.

“I was probably 25 feet below the waterline. It was a place where a bomb on the outside couldn’t reach. It was the safest place (on the ship)," said Setton.