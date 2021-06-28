Stories of Honor: Nominate a Quad-City veteran today

Over the last three years, the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus have spearheaded the Stories of Honor project to recognize the sacrifice of area veterans during the months leading up to Veterans Day.
The Stories of Honor nominations come from friends and family looking to shine some light on their veteran's experience and express their gratitude. Nominations are open, and each will be featured in our special Veterans Day section. In addition, we will publish four individual veteran profiles, once a month leading up to November.
Last year our four featured veterans personified this call to action: ”Share stories of allegiance, heroism, and determination. Some of the most powerful stories come from those who have served in the armed forces. Recognize the service, bravery, and sacrifice of the many heroes who have served or are serving our country.”
Every veteran has their own unique story. Combat is not the only measure of a veteran’s sacrifice. The willingness to volunteer is a commitment very few Americans make. According to the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, there were about 1.3 million active-duty personnel as of July 2020. To put it in perspective, that is less than one-half of 1 percent of the U.S. population.
It was been my honor to write the profiles of Tyler Hoogerwerf, Robert Neal Jr., Ric Knerr, and John Schmidt. I was impressed by how candid they were about their experiences in war and the days that followed.
The trauma of combat and being away from family for extended periods of time wears on everyone who serves. Returning home to civilian life is not an easy transition and as I learned during my interviews, some make it home and some do not. The problem of veteran suicide was a topic discussed by all four veterans.
Army veteran Ric Knerr talked about his adjustment coming home:
“I never caused trouble when I was a kid. The worst thing I ever did was getting caught with firecrackers when I was 16. I wasn’t a troublemaker. I was a good kid. But within three, four years of being out of the military, I had been arrested twice and been convicted of battery. Violence quickly became the answer, you know, and I’m lucky that I didn’t end up worse than I did.”
“I’m ashamed of how I was when I first got out of the military. But I’ve been out of the military 20 years now and I’ve got a great job. I’ve got a wonderful wife who tries her best to understand. She tries to educate herself and understand where I’m coming from. And she helps where I’m weak, she’s strong.”
“Love is a powerful thing, and if you’ve got someone that can help you through that, who can deal with the nightmares or the short temper or the borderline explosive rage over something as simple as someone pulling out in front of you. I don’t know that I would ever have the guts to tell her, but she probably saved my life.”
Marine veteran Robert Neal Jr. urged veterans to seek help if they are struggling.
“Reach out to whatever programs are available to you, talk to your buddy, talk to your best friend ... there’s a ton of programs out there if you just take the time to look for it. But unfortunately, those guys that commit don’t see those angles, or they don’t see those opportunities. So it’s buddy checks. I mean, so every once in a while on Facebook, ‘Hey, I’m doing a buddy check what’s going on,’ and then all the guys that you went into service with it, I’m here, this is good. You know, just little things like that. It’s everybody contributing to try to make things better, I think is the only way to solve that problem.”
I would urge everyone who knows or loves a veteran, or someone on active duty, to nominate them for Stories of Honor 2021. We look forward to telling their stories in the days to come.
Nominate a hero today: http://go.qctimes.com/storiesofhonor