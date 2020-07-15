Stories of Honor: One soldier's story changed my life

Long before the ‘Stories of Honor’ became an annual feature in the pages of this newspaper one particular soldier's story of honor changed my life forever.

The soldier was the late Joe Colmer, of East Moline. I documented his visit to the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C., on November 1, 2008, as part of the inaugural Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.

I sat down with Joe and his family twice for interviews before the trip. Joe was a humble war hero who served his country, came home, and started a family. He never looked back.

He never talked about his days in the service with his family other than the basics. He was there at D-Day but instead of storming the beach, his glider, deployed behind enemy lines crashed into a hedgerow in Northern France. His job was to fight his way toward the beach from behind the German line.

The more we spoke Joe started to open up a little. He started to hint that there was one particular experience on the battlefield that still haunted him. Joe didn’t look back because he probably couldn’t draw himself to do it. Straight ahead just like his march from the glider to the beach.