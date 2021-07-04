STORIES OF HONOR: She was born to lead

“We called it the wild, wild west because that’s what it was. We did whatever we needed to do to survive,” said Danner.

If fighting a war wasn’t tough enough her life was made even worse by her command.

“They made my life miserable just because they didn’t believe that I could do it. Because a lot of other females couldn’t do it. And didn’t do it. None of them did. I was the only (female) in my entire platoon,” said Danner.

“I remember (coming back from) all-day missions, our faces boiled from the heat because it would get up past 120 degrees. You’re driving down the road tuckered out and just caked with dust and, you’re dealing with all this other sh*t around you,” said Danner.

Upon their return, the normal protocol would be for her to dismount the heavy machine gun, hand it down to her driver and then clean it before getting food or rest.

On two occasions that she can remember someone from command arbitrarily ordering her team to step aside during the dismounting. “No, she has to do it by herself,” recalled Danner.

The hardship wasn’t the heavy gun, it was command interfering with the teamwork of her tight-knit unit.