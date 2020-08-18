Storm cleanup in Davenport could take up to 10 weeks

“A lot of them have their own storm debris so we’re giving them the option to work or stay home on the weekend,” she said. “We’ll have crews out on Saturday and Sunday, but not full crews.”

Depending on what kind of equipment the city can get to help with the job, Gleason said that if crews are picking up debris at the same paces as last week, “it might take at least 10 weeks” to get it all.

People needing mulch or firewood can visit the city’s compost website for information.

As the state received a federal disaster declaration for some needs, the city stands to recoup some of the cost of cleanup and damage done to city property.

But cleanup is “going to take a while,” Gleason said.

Citizens should be aware that city crews will not go onto private property to clean up people’s yards. The debris must be deposited at the curb for crews to collect it.

In other city news, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said the city will not host a Halloween Parade this year, however trick or treat will be from 4:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. “That’s a little bit longer, but maybe the kids can enjoy one holiday this year,” Spiegel said.

