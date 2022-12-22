 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm closes River's Edge, Vander Veer Conservatory and two others

Four indoor Davenport parks facilities will be closed Friday and Saturday because of the wintry weather. 

Weather forecasts are predicting snow, high winds with speeds up to 45 miles per hour, and plummeting temperatures ahead of the Christmas holiday. 

Davenport will close:

  • The River's Edge, 700 W. River Drive, an ice skating rink and indoor soccer facility, to reopen Dec. 26 at 8 a.m.
  • Vander Veer Conservatory, 1800 W. 12th Street, to reopen Dec. 27 at 10 a.m.
  • Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave.
  • Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Ave. 

Union Station near the Freight House in Davenport will also close Thursday beginning at 1 p.m., and will reopen Jan. 3.

The Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities remain in a winter storm warning until Friday night. Although it's expected to stop snowing Friday, widespread blowing snow because of high wind speeds is expected to impact visibility on the roads. The high Friday is forecasted to be near 2 with wind chill values as low as -35. Saturday there's expected to be patchy blowing snow with a high near 8.



Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

