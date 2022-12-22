Storm closes River's Edge, Vander Veer Conservatory and two others

Weather forecasts are predicting snow, high winds with speeds up to 45 miles per hour, and plummeting temperatures ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Union Station near the Freight House in Davenport will also close Thursday beginning at 1 p.m., and will reopen Jan. 3.

The Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities remain in a winter storm warning until Friday night. Although it's expected to stop snowing Friday, widespread blowing snow because of high wind speeds is expected to impact visibility on the roads. The high Friday is forecasted to be near 2 with wind chill values as low as -35. Saturday there's expected to be patchy blowing snow with a high near 8.