Storm debris clean up from Aug. 10 derecho to last into October

Clean up from the Aug. 10 derecho continues across the Quad-Cities, with debris removal expected to last through the end of the month.
Here is a closer look at cleanup, city-by-city.
Davenport
City public works staff have collected nearly 215,000 cubic yards of tree debris, with more to go.
Crews will work through the end of the week to finish picking up piles of debris on major roadways requiring lane reductions and along alleyways, the city posted to its Facebook page.
Starting the week of Sept. 21, crews will make a final pass for storm-related debris. Debris will be picked up on non-recycling, garbage and yard waste collection days, and will take two weeks to complete, according to the city.
All new, non-storm-related tree debris should be cut and bundled to no longer than 5 feet and weight no more than 5 pounds for normal yard waste collection.
As many as 10 crews will work by zone, moving east to west.
For more information, call 563-326-7923.
Bettendorf
As of August 29, crews had completed at least one pass through the city picking up storm debris, with the goal of having a majority of the cleanup completed by Sept. 11, weather permitting. Any debris left at the curb after that time will be picked on residents' regular yard waste collection day, the city posted to its website.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, yard waste bags will require a sticker, which can be purchased at local grocery stores, convenience stores, garden centers, City Hall or the Public Works building.
For more information, call 563-344-4088.
East Moline
As of Sept. 4, crews were about 95% finished picking up all the storm debris.
Todd Stickler, assistant director of maintenance services, could not be reached for comment Monday.
Moline
Crews have been working from west to east through the city to pick up debris at curbs or in alley, and have covered a little more than half of the city, including all streets west of I-74, as of Sept. 12, according to a city map.
Residents should have placed all debris from the storm in front of their homes. The debris should be placed along the street where city crews can reach them.
Debris should be tied into bundles, with limbs no larger than 4-feet in length and 4-inches in diameter, with bundles no more than 1-foot in diameter.
Resident can view progress of the clean up here: https://moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/8891/Debris-Removal-Progress.
Unbundled and larger piles of brush and limbs require prepayment of $140 paid at the Moline Finance Office, 1630 8th Avenue.
For more information, call 309-524-2400.
Rock Island
"We're at about 50% complete and hoping to have everything pick up and finished by Oct. 9," said Mike Bartels, public works director.
The city had collected about 500 to 600 tons of debris, with an additional estimated 500 to 600 tons of material left to collect, Bartels said.
Yard waste bags with storm debris will continue to be picked up for free as long as storm pickup continues.
"We are out there working every day and we will get to everyone as soon as we can. We appreciate their patience," Bartels said. "It's not just one area with a lot of damage, it's more widespread damage throughout the city ... and we're keeping overtime to a minimum, because we don't have the funding to do that with the COVID-19 crisis."
If residents need additional collection, they should call public works at 309-732-2200 for a free special pickup.
