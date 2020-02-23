Storm expected to bring several inches of snow to the Quad-Cities

If you frolicked in the sunshine Sunday, you may frolic again Tuesday … in plenty of snow.

Ray Wolf, meteorologist with National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday a storm is on its way.

That’s a far cry from the high of 60 in Moline on Sunday, when Quad-Citians turned out in droves to enjoy the outdoors in spots like Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport, where parking spaces were at a premium.

“On Monday, we have a weak storm coming in ahead of the big one,” he said. “It will bring some rain to the area during the course of the day. Here in the Quad-Cities the day will start out pretty decent, with some clouds.”

High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 30s, he said. “It probably won’t warm up much after Monday night,” Wolf said. “Temperatures will stay flat.”