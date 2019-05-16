MidAmerican Energy is reporting the thunderstorm currently moving through the Quad-City region has knocked out power to 4,016 Illinois Quad-City customers as of 10:39 p.m.
Of those outages, the majority, 1,328, are in Rock Island County, while there are four in Cordova, 13 in East Moline, 804 in Hampton, 19 in Henry County, 273 in Hillsdale, 249 in Mercer County, 98 in Milan, 666 in Port Byron, 489 in Rapids City, 7 in Rock Island, 65 in Sherrard and one in Silvis.
There are only 26 Iowa Quad-Cities customers without power, with 24 of those in Bettendorf, one in Davenport and one in Scott County, MidAmerican Energy is reporting.
The thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.