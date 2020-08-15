Storm recovery continues with thousands of Quad-Citians still without electricity

The storm adding insult to COVID-19 injury for Quad-Citians continued Saturday to disrupt lives while folks grappled with debris and power outages.
Throughout the Quad-Cities, residents gathered debris from the Monday afternoon derecho, a straight-line wind storm that left destruction.
In Davenport, parts of Gaines Street in Davenport were particularly affected with damaged trees.
Bruce Haas, whose grandchildren Ezra and Ella Welch helped him clean up the yard Saturday afternoon, lives at the corner of Rusholme and Gaines streets.
Tree branches broke off, and he had a little roof damage, he said, considering himself fortunate compared to neighbors whose trees were felled and homes were damaged.
“I’ve never experienced this kind of weather in my lifetime, and I’m in in my 60s,” he said. “I can remember having thunderstorms one night but nothing like this. This is just unbelievable what happened.”
Power outages continue
Some Quad-Citians faced a sixth day of living without electricity.
Although crews continued to restore traffic lights at intersections, crashes occurred Saturday. At least three crashes happened at the intersection of 59th and Brady streets, an intersection south of Menards, where non-working traffic lights continued to present a challenge to drivers.
At 4 p.m., MidAmerican Energy reported 16,291 customers without electricity in the state of Iowa and the Quad-Cities, with 12,013 outages in the Iowa Quad-Cities and 1,529 in Illinois. Customers affected in various communities included:
- Bettendorf: 2,212
- Camanche: 237
- Davenport: 8,757
- East Moline: 189
- LeClaire: 209
- Moline: 531
- Riverdale: 39
- Rock Island: 365
- Rock Island County: 131
- Scott County: 505
- Silvis: 117
Cable continues to connect
Mediacom continues to restore services as quickly as possible in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, according to its online update.
As of this Saturday morning, service had been restored to more than 220,000 customers while 120,000 remained without service.
In hard-hit areas, Mediacom crews awaited tree removal and power crews to repair downed lines and poles before repairs could begin.
“Please also understand that while your particular location may not have lost power or sustained damage, sections of the network that serves your neighborhood may still have been damaged or impacted by loss of power,” the update says.
In Iowa: In Ames, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Des Moines, Iowa City, Marshalltown and surrounding areas, part of the areas were hard-hit with trees and power lines down, and have extensive commercial power outages.
In Indiana and Illinois: Most power has been restored with the exception of the Quad-City area, where some neighborhoods had extensive tree damage.
That includes Davenport, Bettendorf and Clinton, along with Rock Island and Moline, where crews continued Saturday to restore power.
