Storm recovery continues with thousands of Quad-Citians still without electricity

The storm adding insult to COVID-19 injury for Quad-Citians continued Saturday to disrupt lives while folks grappled with debris and power outages.

Throughout the Quad-Cities, residents gathered debris from the Monday afternoon derecho, a straight-line wind storm that left destruction.

In Davenport, parts of Gaines Street in Davenport were particularly affected with damaged trees.

Bruce Haas, whose grandchildren Ezra and Ella Welch helped him clean up the yard Saturday afternoon, lives at the corner of Rusholme and Gaines streets.

Tree branches broke off, and he had a little roof damage, he said, considering himself fortunate compared to neighbors whose trees were felled and homes were damaged.