Storm system expected to bring heavy rain, winds to QC Sunday and Monday

Sunday and Monday will be good days to curl up with some good books, watch some favorite movies or take care of some indoor projects.
A storm system packing plenty of rain and gusty winds will move into the Quad-City region early Sunday, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, several inches of rain, flash flooding and definitely some high winds.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday night that a large portion of the Quad-City region in both Iowa and Illinois was under a flash-flood watch.
“If you want rain in the Quad-Cities, you want a warm front coming up, and that’s what we have,” Ervin said.
The system was spinning up across Kansas on Saturday night, he said, adding that a cold front dropped into the Ohio Valley and Missouri and became stationary. But there is a plenty of warm, moist air coming up. A low-pressure system will zip along the border of Iowa and Missouri as the warm front sets up in Missouri, meaning the Quad-Cities will have a pretty good storm system moving in.
“If this was January this would be how you get a big pile of snow,” he said. “This is not too dissimilar to that type of winter storm except we’ll be in the 40s and 50s instead of something much colder.”
There is a 100% chance of rain Sunday, Ervin said.
“We’ll be spending most of the day in the 40s with rain on and off all day long,” he said. “Winds will be blowing at 15-25 mph from the east with gusts as high as 35 mph all day long.
“Later the wind will shift from the northeast and then on Monday it will be from the north,” he added.
“We are seeing a signal that there could be 3-4 inches of rain south of the Quad-Cities,” Ervin said. “But it’s close enough that we issued a flash-flood watch. We’re in the northern periphery of the system, but if it moves north another 20-30 miles, then that puts us in play.”
Thunderstorms will likely occur in the afternoon, he said. While most of those should be to the south of the Quad-Cities, there is a chance of hearing a rumble of thunder in the area.
This likely will be a 24-hour event, if not longer, Ervin said.
Rain could begin about 4 a.m. Sunday, but it’s more likely it will begin sometime between 6 and 8 a.m. Once it starts, Ervin said, it’s going to be around until Monday morning.
Most of Iowa remains in moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday. Ervin said the rains would have a beneficial effect on the entire state but particularly in southern Iowa.