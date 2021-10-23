Storm system expected to bring heavy rain, winds to QC Sunday and Monday

“We’ll be spending most of the day in the 40s with rain on and off all day long,” he said. “Winds will be blowing at 15-25 mph from the east with gusts as high as 35 mph all day long.

“Later the wind will shift from the northeast and then on Monday it will be from the north,” he added.

“We are seeing a signal that there could be 3-4 inches of rain south of the Quad-Cities,” Ervin said. “But it’s close enough that we issued a flash-flood watch. We’re in the northern periphery of the system, but if it moves north another 20-30 miles, then that puts us in play.”

Thunderstorms will likely occur in the afternoon, he said. While most of those should be to the south of the Quad-Cities, there is a chance of hearing a rumble of thunder in the area.

This likely will be a 24-hour event, if not longer, Ervin said.

Rain could begin about 4 a.m. Sunday, but it’s more likely it will begin sometime between 6 and 8 a.m. Once it starts, Ervin said, it’s going to be around until Monday morning.