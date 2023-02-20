A storm system is expected to move through the Quad-City region on Wednesday bringing with the possibility of a soaking rain, but no snow, Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service said Sunday night.

“It will bring us rain locally in the Quad-Cities Wednesday and Wednesday night,” Gross said. “But anyone traveling north of Dubuque needs to pay attention to the forecast. There are substantial snowfall probabilities to the north of the Quad-Cities, especially in the Minneapolis area. People talk about the winter we didn’t have; well, they’ve had a winter. This storm will be one of the largest this year.”

Gross said the storm that would impact this area with rain was about 100-150 miles south of the Alaskan coast in the Pacific Ocean and was expected to reach the West coast on Monday night.

“A lot of the model guidance is pretty consistent with the snow keeping to the north of the Quad-Cities,” he said. “I’m not anticipating it dipping this far south. We’ll be on the warmer side of it, and we could see some thunderstorms here, with the better chance of thunderstorms occurring in central Illinois.”

Behind that system will be some colder air that will come in Thursday night and hang around Friday, he said.

“It will be quite windy Thursday,” Gross said. “We’ll have strong winds with gusts probably over 35 mph, and the temperatures will be falling throughout the day.”

The high Thursday is expected to be 42 degrees, but the overnight low into Friday is expected to fall to 13 degrees. The high Friday is expected to be about 30 degrees, with an overnight low into Saturday of 26 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly to mostly sunny with daytime highs in the lower to middle 40s.

In the meantime, Gross said Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 47, while Tuesday’s forecast calls for increasing clouds as the day moves on with a high of 39.

So far for the month through Feb. 19, the Quad-Cities has received 3.89 inches of rain at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, Gross said. The normal is 2.7 inches. Davenport has received 3.35 inches of rain.

Total snowfall for the 2022-23 meteorological winter as of Feb. 19 is 14.1 inches. The meteorological winter spans December through February. The normal snowfall amount from Dec. 1 through the 19th of February is 28.2 inches. Gross said last year at this time the Quad-Cities had gotten 15.4 inches of snow, “so we’re very similar to last year,” he said.

So far for the month of February in the Quad-Cities 3.4 inches of snow as fallen. The normal total amount of snowfall for the month of February is 8.6 inches.

So far or the meteorological winter the average temperature from Dec. 1 through Feb. 18 has been 30.2 degrees. The normal for winter is 26.6 degrees.

Last year the average temperature for the entire meteorological winter was 26.9 degrees.

The warmer winter temperatures are not unprecedented, Gross said. During the meteorological winter of Dec. 2011 through Feb. 2012 the average temperature was 31.1 degrees. “So we were warmer then,” he said.