Storm system expected to drop 2-4 inches of snow Wednesday

A storm system tracking through the Quad-City region is expected to drop about 2-4 inches of snow beginning early Wednesday morning and continuing through Wednesday night, said meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

After this system passes through, much colder air will descend into the Quad-City region by the weekend and continue through the first week of February, he added.

Pierce said that snow is expected to begin falling in the Quad-City metropolitan area about 1 a.m. Wednesday and continue off and on through most of the day.

Snow chances climb to 100% by 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will start to drop off as the day progresses. Snow chances Wednesday night drop to 50%.

Winds will begin coming out of the northwest by Wednesday afternoon blowing steady at 5-10 mph with some gusts reaching 20 mph.

The high Wednesday is expected to be about 33 degrees with an overnight low into Thursday of 24 degrees.

Thursday’s high under cloudy skies is expected to be 27 degrees with an overnight low of 14.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of snow, although that system is too far out to provide any accurate accumulation estimates. The high Friday is expected to reach 36 degrees with an overnight low into Saturday of 13 degrees.

Saturday brings another possibility of snow as much colder temperatures begin to settle into the region, Pierce said.

“We’re turning to a much colder regime which will persist at least through the first week of February,” Pierce said, adding that the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70%-80% chance of much colder and below normal temperatures through Feb. 7.

The high Saturday is expected to reach 21 degrees with an overnight low of 8.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 15 under mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low of zero.

Monday’s high is expected to be all of 13 with an overnight low of minus 1.

So far for the month of January the Quad-Cities has received 2.4 inches of snow. The normal snowfall for the month is 10.8 inches. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 31 degrees while the normal low is about 14 degrees.

As of Monday, the average monthly temperature for January so far at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, is 34.2 degrees, which is 10.8 degrees above normal. That will fall over the coming days as the temperatures get much colder, Pierce said.

So far, 1.79 inches of rain has fallen in the Quad-Cities, which is .54 of an inch higher than normal. Scott County and most of east central Iowa is out of the drought, as are several of the counties in the Illinois Quad-City region.