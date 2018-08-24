This map showing the roughly 2,900 acres drained by Pheasant Creek was provided by Ray Weiser, of the Scott County Information Technology and …

TIMELINE OF THE PHEASANT CREEK DRAINAGE AREA

Even for people who have lived in Davenport for a long time, it's hard to remember when there was, essentially, no Elmore Avenue. Most land along what is now the huge commercial corridor was farm ground north of East Kimberly Road.

Elmore did not extend to 53rd Street until 1995. But when it did, the rush was on.

Most of this development lies within a roughly 2,900-acre area that drains into Pheasant Creek, which flows through a culvert under East Kimberly Road and eventually into Duck Creek.

Because of changes in land use in this area, water has less permeable ground to soak into. Here is a look at the land use in this area through the years, as compiled by a Quad-City Times review of building permits and information from the city of Davenport and the engineering firm of Montgomery Associates, hired by Davenport resident Jesse Hammes to research his Pheasant Creek erosion problem.

• 1930s. Row crops covered 91 percent of the upstream land, with farmsteads and roads comprising about 5 percent of the watershed, according to Montgomery.

• 1970s-80s. Development begins to cluster around the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue with construction of the Mel Foster Co. building in 1970, what is now the Golden Leaf Convention Center in 1978 and the first Walmart and existing Sam's Club in 1989.

• 1994. By this time, residential development had expanded to 23 percent of the watershed and highly impervious land uses (commercial, industrial and roads) covered 10 percent, according to Montgomery.

A building permit was issued in 1992 for Gordman's and permits were issued in 1993 for Applebee's and Kohl's.

• 1994-2005. The greatest amount of development occurred in this time period, with 32 percent of the area covered by residential development on both sides of Jersey Ridge Road and 25 percent covered by a highly impervious commercial corridor developed on both sides of Interstate 74 between Kimberly and 53rd, according to Montgomery.

Building permits were issued in 1994 for Lowe's, in 1996 for Target and adjoining stores such as Steak 'n' Shake; and in 1998 for what is Ashley Furniture and adjoining stores such as Golden Corral. Also in 1998, permits were issued for Best Buy and Furniture Row along Elmore and Rave Cinemas on 53rd Street.

A permit was issued in 2000 for Gander Mountain and in 2002 for the existing Walmart Supercenter north of 53rd.

• 2005 to 2013, development continues, with 33.8 percent residential and 26.3 percent highly impervious, according to Montgomry.

Senior Star at Elmore Place was a huge development that was issued a permit in 2008.

In 2013, Heart of America Group was issued a permit to begin development of Elmore Market place that now includes Holiday Inn & Suites, DSW, Beauty Brands, Carter's, the Gap and Banana Republic factory stores, Lane Bryant and Pier 1 Imports and the HomeGoods store under construction.

• 2014-2018. Development continues with permits issued in 2016 for Hobby Lobby and the Dick's Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy adjoining Walmart.

More development is under way along 53rd Street between Eastern Avenue and Utica Ridge Road up to Interstate 80.

Currently under construction is the the Costco Wholesale store at 53rd and Fairhaven Road, with a Pheasant Creek LLC housing addition proposed for the land north of Costco.

This would be in addition to the 152-home Jersey Meadows addition that is east of Jersey Ridge and north of 53rd, and others.

A Portillo's restaurant and stores are proposed for south of 53rd and east of Lorton Avenue.

Most recently, a 304-unit apartment complex has been proposed for East 53rd Street near the Bettendorf.

Despite all this, city officials estimate that one-fourth to one-third of the land drained by Pheasant Creek is still undeveloped.