Turn up the tree-shaded driveway to Jesse Hammes' large, new Davenport home and — whoa — the drive takes you to within inches of the bank of Pheasant Creek with a 20-foot drop off.
The driveway wasn't this close when it was built in 2012.
In fact, the creek wasn't even within Hammes' lot lines when he bought the property in 2011, and the driveway was built a good 30 feet or more from the bank at its closet point, Hammes said.
But in the six years since, the creek bank has eroded into his yard, chunk by chunk. During long, heavy rains, storm water comes rushing through the otherwise quiet creek, hollowing out the banks and occasionally tearing out trees. Hammes said he has lost 12 trees in six years, each taking about 10 feet of stream bank with them.
"The amount of storm water coming off of Elmore (Avenue) is causing massive erosion on Pheasant Creek," he said. He blames commercial development that created impervious surfaces such as roofs and parking lots, and the city that allowed this construction without controls to slow the increased runoff. He thinks the city should be held accountable.
Hammes' home is north of East Kimberly Road, and west of Elmore Avenue, in an area where the creek is severely eroded, and not just on his property.
Across the creek there is a deep, nearly vertical cut behind the commercial properties fronting Elmore that include Kohl's department store. This cut is visible from Hammes' property when there are no leaves on the trees and, to the casual observer, it looks as though it could collapse at any moment.
A drainage pipe protrudes from one area of this nearly sheer bank and during times of heavy rain, "water comes out of there like a fire hose," Hammes said. "They've got a huge problem going on here."
The city has known about this erosion and other problems on the Kohl's property for four years, Amy Kay, the city's water resources manager, confirmed in an email. Kohl's has been ordered to fix it, but so far, nothing has been done, Kay said.
In addition to the creek's steep banks, other evidence of severe erosion includes trees that have tumbled into the channel, and an area where the creek bed has been scoured out to the point that, during times of normal slow flow, an otherwise buried utility pipe is exposed.
"This should be declared a storm water disaster area," Hammes said.
How it got to this point
One can understand how this happened.
Pheasant Creek and the smaller streams that feed into it drain an area of roughly 2,900 acres that includes all the commercial developments in Davenport on either side of Elmore Avenue and Interstate 74 — from East Kimberly Road on the south to Veterans Memorial Parkway on the north.
This accounts for most of the significant commercial development that has occurred in Davenport in the past 30 years, and when rain falls on its impervious surfaces, it all drains down into Pheasant Creek. Considering that one inch of water falling on an acre of land equals 27,153 gallons, that is a lot of water.
The developments that cause the biggest problem for Hammes are those closest to his property, south of 46th Street, he said.
This means Kohl's, the Senior Star at Elmore Place senior living complex, and the Heart of America Group development that includes the Holiday Inns & Suites, DSW, Beauty Brands, the Gap and Banana Republic factory stores, Lane Bryant, Carter's, Pier 1 Imports and the HomeGoods store now under construction.
Hammes maintains that the city is negligent for approving these developments without requiring detention-control structures, such as a pond, that would detain excess runoff and release it at a slower rate.
He wants the city to fix his stream bank and build control structures that will reduce flooding.
The city doesn't see it that way.
Detention was not required at the time
The developments south of 46th Street were approved at a time when "post construction containment" of storm water, such as detention ponds, was not required, Davenport's Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said.
Although the storm water ordinance has been strengthened several times since its initial passage in 1992, and the area drained by the creek north of 46th Street contains about 60 detention ponds, all development on either side of 46th was in compliance with regulations that were in effect at the time they were built or permitted, Gleason said.
Even though the construction of the Heart of America HomeGoods store now is underway, initial plans for the development were filed before the ordinance changed to require detention, she said.
Jim Forsyth, the city's risk manager, explained the city's position in an email to Hammes on Sept. 26, 2017.
"When you built your home, the majority of the business adjacent to, and north of, your property was already in place. Any and all development met all code and building requirements at the time. Anything develop(ed) since then has been built to code as well," he wrote.
"The City in no way has intended at any time to harm your property or skirt any requirements we are held to. The unfortunate truth is that the creek is yours and yours to deal with. Any issues you have with run off from the business to your north and east will need to be taken up with those businesses."
"I know you're not going to agree with us on this issue, but please understand the City has taken a very close look at your property. The City has empathy for your situation, but we simply cannot accept responsibility."
In a followup-email sent in December, Forsyth added, "I respectfully have to advise that my office considers the matter closed."
As for Kohl's erosion problems: In 2015, the city sent a letter to the company, indicating the need for repair, and an engineering firm was hired to develop plans, which were submitted to the city, according to Kay, the city's water resource manager.
"From our records, we directed Kohl's to begin work on the project as soon as possible," she said. "Three years later, nothing has been done."
Asked about this, Gleason said that, in the intervening years, there has been staff turnover at public works, but that "we'll certainly follow up."
Kohl's did not respond to emails or phone messages seeking comment.
Hammes arranges for emergency fill
Last month, Hammes decided he needed to do something before the next big rainstorm caused a portion of his driveway to slump into the creek.
He got in touch with several Quad-City construction companies, asking them to dump chunks of concrete and other clean fill alongside the creek bank to try to stave off more hollowing. So far, he said, about 60 loads have been dumped.
He's not happy with the fill — "it looks like garbage," he said — but he felt he had no other choice.
Normally this action would have required a permit, but Hammes received verbal approval in June from the city's public works department "so long as it was clean fill," with no exposed rebar (metal), he said.
Kay confirmed that verbal permission was granted, as is allowed in emergency situations, such as protecting sanitary sewer infrastructure or, as in this case, to prevent a driveway from being washed out.
Storm water erosion issues are a common problem
Hammes' problem is extreme and immediate, but it is not uncommon.
All across the state, all across the country, individuals and communities are wrestling with storm water issues that are exacerbated by two things: new development and seemingly more frequent, heavy rains.
"This is huge, all over the country," Gleason said.
Other watersheds in Davenport — Goose and Silver creeks, for example — have their own problems.
At any given time, five or six creek erosion issues are pending with the city, Kay said.
The city's storm water manual from 2014 notes that watershed changes have caused many streams to become degraded, "evolving from babbling brooks easily walked across to incised channels that consume back yard property and city infrastructure."
Joe Griffin, storm water enforcement coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in Des Moines, said "hardly a week goes by" when he doesn't get a call from someone wanting to discuss the very issues Hammes raises — eroding stream banks and increased water flow.
But there's nothing Griffin can do. The state does not have regulatory jurisdiction over drainage, he said, adding, "We don't have state-wide standards for post-construction runoff."
All he can do is refer callers to section 468.621 of the Iowa Code, which states that drainage issues are a civil matter. That is, if you have a problem, you need to take it up with the person/entity causing the problem, which ultimately could lead to lawsuits and their associated expense.
"I never hear back from these people," Griffin said.
He added that it is his observation that, in general, cities' post-construction runoff regulations "are quite often inadequate."
It also is his opinion that in many areas, cities have allowed developers to "build far too close to the stream."
Some property owner help is available
As Davenport amended its storm water ordinance through the years, it included a provision in 2014 that offered a 50-50 cost share with homeowners wanting to stabilize their stream banks. That is, if homeowners want to fix an erosion problem, the city will pay for half.
Hammes was offered this deal but rejected it. He already had talked to contractors who had pegged the cost of fixing his problem at upwards of $1 million, including tree removal, sloping the bank, "armoring" his driveway and backfilling. Even at 50-50, he couldn't afford that, he said. Because of his rejection, the city did not proceed with developing its own estimate.
But even in situations where work might be considered more affordable, a problem arises when engineers determine that, in order to fix the problem, more than one property owner needs to be involved, Gleason said.
If, for example, it is determined that work must involve five property owners to be effective, Davenport's ordinance calls for a simple majority — three owners — to agree, and the project will go forward with all five sharing in the cost. Those opposed will be assessed in the form of a lien. They have 10 years to pay at zero percent interest.
But if there is no agreement among a majority of owners, then the owner who wants help fixing his problem is simply on his own, Gleason said.
As city risk manager Forsyth pointed out to Hammes, "The unfortunate truth is that the creek is yours and yours to deal with."
Meanwhile, in Bettendorf
While Davenport has enacted the 50-50 cost share into its code, the city of Bettendorf is still studying the matter.
Last fall, city leaders identified development of a plan to stabilize stream banks as a top priority for 2018. In November, the city council hired MSA Consultants, of Bettendorf, to explore the thorny questions of how many homeowners living along a stream have to agree in order for a bank stabilization project to proceed and who is to pay for it.
The need to address this issue was made clear in 2015 when the city began an erosion control project on Stafford Creek at a homeowner's request. The project involved the removal of trees and foliage on both sides of a 400-foot stretch of the creek, regrading the slopes, installing retaining walls and reseeding the banks with grasses.
But other residents along the creek opposed the work, and they filed a legal challenge. If the city wanted to proceed, they said, Bettendorf would have to go through condemnation proceedings and pay them for their losses.
A $647,610 contract already had been awarded, and work already had begun when a judge sided with the opposing residents. Work came to a halt, and the city walked away. The ruling was upheld in 2016 by an appellate court.
In addition to stream bank stabilization, Bettendorf's consultants are looking at what the city might be able to do to reduce flooding, so the banks don't destabilize in the first place.
The consultants were tasked with studying the city's 160 existing detention ponds and coming up with cost estimates to retrofit them to make them more effective in preventing flash flooding.
The city is expected to discuss development of a new stream bank policy and review the consultant's findings in September, according to city engineer Brent Morlok.
Hammes tries to prove his point
Hammes has been aggressively trying to solve his problem for five years.
He feels his home, assessed for tax purposes at $450,000, is worthless if he doesn't get the erosion problem fixed, because no one will want to buy it.
In 2015, he hired a Wisconsin engineering firm to evaluate the degree to which upstream developments may have contributed to damaging flows into Pheasant Creek.
He thought the firm's study would prove his case.
He was especially optimistic, because this was the same firm the City of Davenport hired in 1989 to make suggestions for comprehensive storm water management along Pheasant, Goose and Silver creeks.
In making its evaluation for Hammes, Montgomery Associates Resource Solutions noted the recommendations it had made to the city and the degree to which they were followed.
The firm noted that "the limited extent of implementation of detention basins, as well as the focus of the ordinance requirements on very large storms but not more frequent storms, does not appear to have prevented creek channel and bank instability at the Hammes property."
The firm found that, although a regional detention pond east of Interstate 74 near Rave Cinemas helps with flooding, "upstream development over the last 20 years has increased the intensity of frequent flows by 30 to 40 percent in the creek adjacent to Hammes' property.
"The creek channel and banks also show evidence of significant ongoing instability. This instability has contributed to accelerated bank erosion that threatens Hammes' property and is unlikely to stabilize before undercutting his driveway."
Storm water management is evolving
Before the 1990s, the term "storm water" wasn't in the general vocabulary.
And before storm water management ordinances, developers didn't have to do anything at all about runoff, Bettendorf's Morlok said. As long as water drained off their property, that's all that was important.
But the issue was evolving.
Davenport ordered the study of the Pheasant, Goose and Silver creek watersheds in 1989. That was a year before the back-to-back flash floods of Duck Creek in June of 1990 awakened the entire Quad-Cities to how development in the upper reaches of any stream can have a devastating effect on the areas below.
This also was a time when cities were falling under evolving regulations of the federal Clean Water Act.
Davenport passed its first storm water ordinance in 1992. The latest revision, passed this year, requires detention for all residential development of two acres or more and all commercial and industrial development that creates 5,000 square feet of impervious surface.
Costco, for example, is being required to provide detention, including a storm water wetland with native vegetation.
If the 304-unit apartment complex recently proposed for East 53rd Street near the Bettendorf border goes forward, it will have detention, too.
And the big Walmart development and adjoining properties of Hobby Lobby, Dick's Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Golf Galaxy and the large apartment complex north of them already are served by a large detention pond.
But trying to retrofit areas that already are developed is tough to do, Jeff Prier, a senior environmental specialist with the Iowa DNR, said.
Even now, the major component of the stormwater ordinance is to reduce the rate of runoff from development, not the amount, Davenport' Kay said.
And so it stands.
Legal action doesn't look promising
Hammes has consulted attorneys about filing a lawsuit, but none has been willing to take his case on contingency, which is a portion of any legal settlement.
"The attorneys I've talked to all want to do a class action against all property owners discharging water on me and want a huge retainer," he said, adding that he cannot afford the option.
He stands on his driveway and looks out at a big stand of trees across the creek. When they are leafed out, they hide all the problems with the commercial development across the way.
When he first saw them, and their surroundings, he thought he had found the perfect, idyllic setting for his family's home. He had visions of him and his son maintaining a kind of urban forest; of being stewards of the land. The last five years have taken a great emotional as well as financial toll, he said.
And he finds it hard to believe, given the plainly visible extent of the problem in his area, nothing has been done.
He circles back to his contention that the city, the state — somebody — has a duty to protect "subservient" landowners, or those downstream from a dominant owner.
"Subservient land rights. Who enforces that? Apparently nobody," he said.
He then added: "There's got to be legal teeth to this, there just has to be. I just haven't found it, yet."