Storms in the Quad-Cities on the Fourth, 'dangerous heat' expected Tuesday

Storms are expected to move through the Quad-Cities on the Fourth, and "dangerous heat" is expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of low chances of storms on Tuesday, "confidence is increasing on dangerous heat expanding to include the entire area," according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values of 100-105 are expected, with readings as high as 110 possible toward the south.

On the Fourth, storms are most likely to be along and north of I-80 with one round moving across by mid morning through mid afternoon with lightening and heavy rainfall being the main threats, according to the National Weather Service.

A second round of storms may develop at night, according to the weather service, which could push the most extreme heat temperatures further south.

