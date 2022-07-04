 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC

Storms in the Quad-Cities on the Fourth, 'dangerous heat' expected Tuesday

  • 0
DVN-Tab2_07_04_2022_50_37L.png

Storms are expected to move through the Quad-Cities on the Fourth, and "dangerous heat" is expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Because of low chances of storms on Tuesday, "confidence is increasing on dangerous heat expanding to include the entire area," according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values of 100-105 are expected, with readings as high as 110 possible toward the south. 

On the Fourth, storms are most likely to be along and north of I-80 with one round moving across by mid morning through mid afternoon with lightening and heavy rainfall being the main threats, according to the National Weather Service. 

A second round of storms may develop at night, according to the weather service, which could push the most extreme heat temperatures further south.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Davenport man faces pimping charge

Davenport man faces pimping charge

A Davenport man has been charged with pimping after police found text messages with four women discussing prices and times for sexual acts on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News