Storms in the Quad-Cities soak, cancel midday July 4 celebrations. On Tuesday: 'dangerous heat' expected

Storms rolled through the Quad-Cities on Monday, soaking some midday Independence Day celebrations, and canceling others

In Bettendorf, what started as a sprinkle soon turned into a downpour said Krysta Smith, who was on Grant Street watching the July 4 parade with her two children, Rylan and Maci, when it first started drizzling.

She got an umbrella from her truck for her kids to huddle under, so they could still retrieve candy thrown from the parade floats with relative dryness. Close to the end of the parade, with police vehicles bringing up the rear, she said the skies opened and spectators still by the street were drenched.

“The kids didn’t seem to mind,” Smith said with a laugh. “It was the adults that didn’t want to get wet."

The City of Bettendorf had about 70 entries to the July 4, parade this year, said City Administrator Decker Ploehn. At about No. 50, he said, the city ended its live stream and hurried along parade floats because of a risk of lightning.

"We just told them to keep moving forward as fast as they could," Ploehn said. "A lot of the patrons and fans had left because it was pretty good rain, so there wasn’t anyone to impress."

The East Moline Independence Day parade, slated to begin at 1 p.m. Monday, wasn’t so lucky.

“Unfortunately due to the heavy downpours and continued threat of storms, the 2022 East Moline 4th of July Parade has been canceled!” the city’s police department wrote on Facebook.

The City of Clinton, too, canceled its afternoon parade because of inclement weather.

A storm system with torrential rain and lightning moved through the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities in the late morning, and continued into western Illinois in the early afternoon according to the National Weather Service, depositing between an inch-and-a-half to two inches of rain in some places.

The record for recorded precipitation on July 4 was set in 2007 at 3.56 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

A second round of storms may develop at night, but the chances of storms hitting the Quad-Cities look less likely, said NWS meteorologist Tom Philip.

“There’s still a slight chance for showers and storms to be severe, but higher chances are to the north and east of the Quad-Cities,” Philip said.

Philip put it at about a 20% chance of showers and storms coming to the Quad-Cities in the evening hours.

Fourth festivities later in the evening were still planning to move forward – in Bettendorf, a street festival slated for noon to 10 p.m. with fireworks at dusk “is set up and ready to go,” the city posted on Facebook. “…Just waiting on Mother Nature.”

If storms intervene, fireworks and Park Band will be rescheduled for July 9, according to Bettendorf’s Facebook page.

Another celebration, the Grand Mound Independence Day fireworks, is still on, organizers wrote on Facebook.

Tuesday likely to be dangerously hot, weather service says

Looking ahead to Tuesday, however, the day is expected to be drier, but hotter and humid. Temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-90s and heat index values are expected to climb to between 10 and 105, with readings as high as 110 possible toward the south.

Because of low chances of storms on Tuesday, "confidence is increasing on dangerous heat expanding to include the entire area," according to the National Weather Service.

Philip said the heat index is a calculation based on heat and humidity measuring the body’s ability to cool itself by evaporation.

“With high heat and humidity, just reminding people to drink plenty of water, take breaks in air conditioning and shady spots,” Philip said.

