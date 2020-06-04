You are the owner of this article.
Storms knock out power in several QC areas, cause some flash flooding
Storms knock out power in several QC areas, cause some flash flooding

MidAmerican Energy reported that 1,083 customers were without power in Colona, Illinois, after heavy thunderstorms moved through the area Thursday night.

The company reported that 233 customers in Silvis were without power and 44 in Rock Island.

Alliant Energy was reporting 141 customers were without power in the communities it serves in Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties.

The heavy rain associated with the storms caused a flash flood warning to be issued until the early morning for portions of Scott and Rock Island counties.

