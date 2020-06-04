You are the owner of this article.
Storms knock out power in several QC areas, flash flood warning until 1:15 a.m.
Storms knock out power in several QC areas, flash flood warning until 1:15 a.m.

MidAmerican Energy is reporting that 1,083 customers are without power in Colona, Illinois, after heavy thunderstorms moved through the area Thursday night.

The company is reporting 233 customers in Silvis are without power, and 44 in Rock Island.

Alliant Energy is reporting 141 customers are without power in the communities it serves in Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties.

A flash flood warning remains in effect until 1:15 a.m. for portions of Scott and Rock Island counties.

