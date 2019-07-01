Throughout the Quad-Cities Monday, public-works and energy-company crews worked to restore power and remove downed trees.
Geoff Greenwood, media relations manager for MidAmerican Energy Co., said at of 11 a.m. Monday crews were working to restore power to about 2,600 electric customers in the Quad-Cities. By 5:30 p.m. Monday, MidAmerican reported 249 customers still affected in the Iowa Quad-Cities and 416 in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
About 21,000 customers lost service Sunday night because of the storms, he said.
High winds knocked down trees, which in turn downed overhead power lines and, in some cases, power poles.
MidAmerican Energy called in Quad-City line workers and tree crews to work throughout the night. The company also called in company line and tree crews from other areas, in addition to electrical and tree contractors.
MidAmerican anticipated restoration of power to most customers by 6 p.m. Monday, with the rest later Monday or early Tuesday morning.
More rain looms
Tim Gross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the strongest storms were in Dubuque County, Iowa, which had the strongest wind gusts: A 76-mph gust was recorded at its airport.
Winds in the Quad-Cities measured 50-60 mph during the brunt of the storm, which rolled through from 5:30-6:30 p.m. At the Davenport Municipal Airport, a gust of 52 mph occurred at 5:36 p.m. Sunday.
“We received reports of widespread downed trees and power lines, and of course a lot of outages,” Gross said.
More showers and thunderstorms may be on the way later this week.
On Tuesday, Quad-Citians are in for another hot, humid day. In the afternoon and evening, especially along and north of Highway 30, there’s a 50 to 55 percent chance of storms developing. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s. In the Quad-City metro area, there’s a 25 percent chance of rain.
On Wednesday afternoon, there’s a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain, with highs in the upper 80s. “Most activity will be in the afternoon and early evening,” he said.
On Thursday afternoon there’s a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers, mainly because there’s so much humidity in the atmosphere, Gross said.
That could curtail Independence Day events, like Red, White and Boom on Wednesday and Bettendorf's fireworks on Thursday.
“Typically, with this type of environment, a few hours after sunset when most fireworks will start, these types of storms will start to wane,” Gross said. “If that’s what occurs, fireworks shows still may be able to get by.”
The damage
In LeClaire, Police Chief Shane Themas said numerous trees were felled. The storm made it tough for one man who, upon loading his boat, fell into the water but swam to shore without injury.
Tree limbs and branches were down around the Quad-City area.
In Rock Island, high winds felled some trees and limbs at Chippiannock Cemetery, said Gary Vogele, retired superintendent. That included a tree planted after a severe storm took out many trees in 2008. “Here we are 11 years later, and it snapped off one of the newer trees,” Vogele said. “It’s kind of disappointing.”
In Davenport, a large tree limb that fell in a yard at Clark and Locust streets, was being sawed up Monday afternoon.
“It’s been an awful year,” he said, adding other trees were lost because of the severe winter.
Meanwhile, Bettendorf crews worked to remove fallen trees and branches. Kris Hatfield, Bettendorf operations manager, said multiple trees were down throughout the city and in its parks.
“It’s a mess,” he said.
Keeping food safety in mind
The Rock Island County Health Department shared some reminders about food safety for those still without power:
- When the electricity is off, a fully stocked freezer will keep food safe for two days.
- If the door remains closed, a half-full freezer can keep foods safe for about one day.
- If friends still have electricity, divide your frozen foods among their freezers.
- You also may seek freezer space in a store, church, school or commercial meat locker or freezer that has electricity.
- Keep the freezer door closed.
- In a refrigerator, you usually can expect food inside to stay safely cool for four to six hours when power goes off.
- High-protein foods (dairy products, meat, fish and poultry) should be consumed as soon as possible if power is not restored immediately. They cannot be stored safely at room temperature.
- Fruits and vegetables can be kept safely at room temperature until there are obvious signs of spoilage such as mold, slime and wilt.