A line of thunderstorms that developed over Muscatine and tracked over Davenport and the Quad-Cities on Wednesday produced some heavy winds, a lot of rain, and spawned a funnel cloud.
But reports of damage have been minimal, according to the National Weather Service Davenport.
The storms produced a tornado warning, but there were no reports of damage late Wednesday, said meteorologist Tim Gross.
Police and fire departments responded to numerous cars that were stuck in flooded roadways, as heavy rains caused flash flooding, mostly in Davenport.
“It’s June and for how many years have we had some type of flash flooding,” Gross said.
The storms developed quickly and came in fast, he said, adding that most of the water came down in Davenport.
Through 8 p.m. Wednesday, the rainfall totaled 3.22 inches at the Davenport Municipal Airport, Gross said.
During that same time frame, 1.18 inches was recorded at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, he said.
Winds stayed between 30-40 mph, he added.
Pea-size hail was reported in Bettendorf.
Gross said that meteorologists will be on the ground Thursday checking for any damage from the funnel cloud.
Since most of the rain fell over Davenport, that is where most of the reports of flash flooding and stalled cars came from. There were no reports of injuries.
Gross said that there are chances for showers and thunderstorms through Friday as an upper level storm system that has been rotating over Nebraska moves over Iowa.
The forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and 60 percent during the daylight hours Friday.