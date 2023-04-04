The Black Hawk statue is down.

The iconic, controversial Black Hawk statue has stood on 11th Street in Rock Island for more than 60 years.

That run ended Tuesday as high winds toppled it.

“Black Hawk has withstood plenty of storms over the years — weather and political,” Rock Island Ward 2 Alderman Randy Hurt said Tuesday as he stood by the sign.

“Now I just don’t know what will happen to it.”

The city council approved donating the statue to Blackhawk Bank & Trust in Milan in February, but the planned move sparked controversy and the bank scrubbed the idea a few months later.

Members of the Quad Cities Native American Coalition and Native American advocates protested the donation of the statue at a March City Council meeting, saying the statue perpetuates negative stereotypes and shouldn't be displayed anywhere.

Chairman of the board for Blackhawk Bank & Trust W. Gerard Huiskamp at the time said, "it has not been, and never will be, the intent of Blackhawk Bank to display the image of Black Hawk in a manner that is not dignified."

The future of the Black Hawk statue isn't yet clear.

“Black Hawk has been here a long time,” Hurt said. “We will just have to see if there is any desire in the community to put him back up.”