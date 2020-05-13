Stormy stretch begins tonight with rain chances through Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We will be partly sunny to start today with clouds increasing through the day. Southeast winds of 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH will develop this morning and continue through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the late afternoon and continue overnight. A few of the storms tonight could be severe with hail up to the size of quarters.

Here is the rest of the NWS forecast:

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 54. Southeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.