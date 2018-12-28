Things are looking up for anyone interested in getting on to the new Interstate 74 bridge’s multi-use trail when it opens in 2020.
While it’s been in the plans about five years, the bridge’s Twitter account this week posted a photo rendering of the tinted-glass, eight-story tall elevator right up against the west side of the bridge on a newly landscaped Bettendorf riverfront.
The structure will allow pedestrians and bicyclists easy access to the 14-foot-wide concrete trail on the Illinois-bound side of the bridge.
The city of Bettendorf is funding the elevator construction, Danielle Alvarez, I-74 bridge project manager with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said Thursday. She could not share the estimated cost of the structure since it hasn’t been put out to bid.
“The structure is not something needed for transportation,” Alvarez said, noting a similar elevator is not planned on the Illinois side of the river. “It can accommodate two directions of pedestrian traffic.”
The recreational trail — to be separated by vehicular traffic on the bridge by a six-foot-high concrete and steel barrier, and 12-foot-wide shoulder off the main lanes — will reflect the downward slope of the vehicle off-ramps, down to ground level on both ends of the bridge, she said.
It will end at River Drive in Moline and on U.S. 67 in Bettendorf.
“This is something that connects the trail system in both downtown areas,” Alvarez said. “This is an important aspect for the multi-modal structure, to connect both downtown communities.”
The multi-use path also will have a glass bottom at the center of the bridge for people to watch the water.
Bettendorf city engineer Brent Morlok could not be reached Thursday for comment on the project.
The elevator can seen in artwork on the home page of i74riverbridge.com. Also online is a downtown “flyover” video created in early 2018, which shows the finished development, at youtube.com/watch?v=048neHYT2MI. A good look at the elevator structure starts around 5:40.
Other parts of the flyover show:
- The Bridge Lofts, a pair of new five-story apartment buildings on the site of the former Twin Bridges Motor Inn. The $22-million, 132-unit apartment complex is expected to be completed soon.
- Updates to Bettendorf City Hall, the Bettendorf Fire Station and an adjacent City Hall Plaza incorporating landscaping and fountains.
- Ascentra’s new headquarters currently being built between 20th and 21st streets and State and Grant streets.
- Jetty Park, a $1 million park area beneath the new I-74 bridge featuring fishing piers, docking access for pleasure boats and a bike path connection.
- Water features, including fountains, adjacent to the new road configuration leading into downtown.
Construction for the $1.25-billion I-74 project began in July 2017. The new bridge will be more than twice as wide as the existing bridge, providing four lanes in each direction.
Between Middle Road in Bettendorf and Avenue of the Cities in Moline, I-74 will be expanded to three lanes in each direction with additional lanes at select locations.
Through winter and spring 2019, construction crews will work on some of the most complex aspects of the project, according to i74riverbridge.com. Sections of the arches will be placed on the arch piers by a 350-foot tall, 740-ton crane. Temporary towers will support the steel segments as each piece is placed, forming a basket-handle arch that will stand 164 feet above the new roadway.
People can follow live construction of the bridge at bettendorf.org.
New I-74 bridge construction: Hundreds of images
The Quad-City Times has been following construction of the new I-74 bridge across the Mississippi River since day 1 capturing hundreds of images. Take a look.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Friday, February 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, January 25, 2018, on the Moline and Bettendorf side's, and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge project, Monday, January 15, 2018, on the Bettendorf side, the Moline side and on the Mississippi River …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Mud is removed from a hole at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River by a drill attached to an excavator for the installation of …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, even as the c…
Workers install a casing for pier 16, the last one North of the Mississippi River, for the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday Novemb…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in the Mississippi River and on the Bettendorf side.
Work continues on a new bridge just east of the twin spams of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Friday November 1…
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
Workers are at the site of a new bridge that will replace the twin spans of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Mon…
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction on the new I-74 bridge between Moline and Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River continues, Friday, October 13, 2017, as workers…
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the Iowa and Illinois sides of the Mississippi River as well as in the river, Friday, September 29, 2017, as the new I-74 br…
Workers at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River near the twin spans of the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday September 2…
Crews with Lunda Construction Co. work on a barge on the Mississippi River at the site of the replacement for the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, I…
Here are the latest images from construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge across the Mississippi River connecting Moline and Bettendorf.
Crews in Bettendorf, Iowa, Moline, Illinois and on the river work on the new bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday S…
Images from the ongoing construction of the new I-74 bridge construction over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois.
Buildings in Bettendorf and Moline are being demolished to make way for a new Interstate 74 bridge across the Mississippi River.
Ecological Specialists, Inc. began relocating a unique and sizeable mussel bed containing approximately 450,000 mussels with a diverse populat…
Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation officials released these new images of I-74 bridge construction scheduled through 2021.
The first two I-beams for the superstructure of the new I-74 bridge were laid in place, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the …
Check out the latest on the construction of the new I-74 bridge.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on the Bettendorf side and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge as the base of the arch is starting to take shape, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of …
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference…
Work on the new I-74 bridge continues as River Drive in Moline was shut down to hoist large I-beams into place, Monday, September 10, 2018. Wo…
Ironworkers put the finishing touches on the bolts connecting the steel beams for the new Interstate 74 bridge over River Drive before the str…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, October 25, 2018, in both Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.