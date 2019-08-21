Tony Miano isn’t surprised that sometimes people spit on him while he carries his cross along the sidewalk.
Nor that he's watched someone take a Gospel tract Miano handed him, set it aflame and throw it at his face. The occasional physical assaults aren't necessarily surprising either.
“Public evangelism is, by its nature, confrontational,” said Miano, 55. “I don’t look forward to those moments, but I expect them.”
Miano carries on his street ministry in the Quad-Cities despite occasional negative reactions. The retired Los Angeles County deputy, now a street evangelist, has a lengthy background in both criminal justice and ministry.
Earlier this week, Miano was on hand at the Big 10 Mart, Bettendorf, to provide comfort and the opportunity for people to talk after a clerk was shot and killed there Saturday in an apparent robbery.
He spent some time Monday outside the Davenport library during the Bernie Sanders event. He said more than 100 people received gospel tracts. “And I had a great Gospel conversation with a Davenport police sergeant,” Miano said.
“My ministry is a ministry with the church — my church sends me,” said Miano, who attends Grace Fellowship Church, 4227 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Every day, Miano takes to the streets, sometimes “cross walking” at the corner of Marquette and Locust streets near Whitey’s and sometimes in Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport. The cross he carries says “Stop and talk” on one side. On the other, it references Isaiah 1:18 in the Bible: "Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”
Miano is retired from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, for which he served from 1987-2007. He has been a gang- and juvenile-crime investigator, field-training officer, drug-recognition expert and a driving-under-the-influence enforcement specialist. In 1993, he was named Deputy of the Year for the City of Santa Clarita, California, and earned the Mothers Against Drunk Drivers Centurion Award for apprehending more than 100 drunk drivers in a one-year period.
Miano, who has preached in many churches and has been a conference speaker, also wrote “Take Up the Shield: Comparing the Uniform of the Police Officer & the Armor of God,” a book that compares various pieces of law enforcement equipment to spiritual armor described in the book of Ephesians in the Bible.
His other ministry includes serving as a chaplain for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 1999 to 2007. “As a reserve deputy, I made $1 a year. As a chaplain, I made $1 less than that,” he said.
In 2016, he began conversations with Grace Fellowship Church about coming to Davenport, where he arrived in December of that year.
Now he is an evangelist for the church, conducting his outdoor ministry on the streets, outside abortion clinics and on college campuses. “That evangelism takes many different forms,” he said.
Reactions to Miano run the gamut: “People go from overwhelming gratitude to wanting to kill me, and everything in between,” he said. “It ranges from visceral anger to indifference.”
Regardless, reactions never shock him. “They killed my Lord for what He said, not what He did,” he said. “I shouldn’t expect to be treated better than my Lord was.”
Sometimes reactions depend on what kind of ministry he does. For example, when he evangelizes to people entering abortion clinics, he often is met with anger.
On several occasions, he has been arrested and even served some time in jail. “I get discouraged,” he said. “It can be a pretty lonely place there on the streets.”
Other pastors in the church are involved in street ministry, too, he said, but Miano is the only one assigned to full-time street ministry.
He usually appears somewhere people can park safely to get out and talk with him, or where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic.
People have stopped to mourn the loss of a loved one. A couple on their way to check into rehab once stopped to chat, he said. “Within moments they were in tears, confessing their sins,” Miano said. “Everybody I talk to, I give a Gospel tract to and invite them to church.”
Maino didn’t grow up in a walk of faith that emphasizes street ministry. “I grew up in the Roman Catholic religion,” he said.
Eventually, he met the woman who would become his wife at Mt. San Antonio Community College. Miano and his wife, Mahria, have three grown daughters.
He evangelizes during the day and saves his evenings for family time.
Additionally, Miano drives for a ride-share service and engages passengers in conversation. His tracts are in a pouch on the back of the seat. “I’m careful how I go about it,” he said. “They’re paying for a service, not a sermon.”