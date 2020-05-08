Street Fest is scrapped, but downtown businesses are set to party

He and others hope that the promotion will draw people downtown to celebrate the region while still following state guidelines for social distancing to keep the very contagious virus in check.

Instead of spending money with vendors, they are encouraging people to spend with businesses because "they're going to need it," Gilliliand said.

On Monday, organizers of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 announced that this year's race will be "virtual," with people signing up and completing their race distance any time from July 1 through July 25, and from any location. The Prairie Farms Quick Bix and Arconic Jr. Bix also are going virtual.

"As the public health guidelines around the pandemic continue to evolve, we will be able to adapt as things change," Gilliliand said.

Special promotions and accompanying events are still being worked out and once they are, they will packaged up and marketed, he said.

