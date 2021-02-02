Striking out COVID-19: Scott County supervisors to request FEMA mass vaccination site at Modern Woodmen Park

The Scott County Board of Supervisors intends to send a letter to state health public officials urging the federal government select Davenport's minor league baseball stadium as one of 100 planned COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.
The supervisors met Tuesday at a Committee of the Whole to discuss a proposal by Supervisor Ken Croken to send a letter to Iowa Department of Public Health Interim Director Kelly Garcia, requesting she seek federal approval for a federally operated mass vaccination clinic at Modern Woodmen Park.
President Joe Biden last month announced a plan to enlist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in operating up to 100 vaccination sites as a means to expedite the pace of vaccine delivery to Americans.
According to media reports, FEMA has drafted a "Concept of Operations" plan for review that will provide "federal support to existing or new community vaccination centers and mobile clinics across the country."
Croken said he receives calls daily from Scott County residents concerned by Iowa’s slow roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine and the lack of clear communication.
Iowa this week began including all individuals 65 and older in the next wave of staggered coronavirus vaccinations. However, state officials have been quick to warn that the current amount of vaccine, supplies and staff is insufficient to keep up with the high demand to inoculate the more than 500,000 Iowans eligible for immunization.
"With the looming threat of new strains of coronavirus ... Scott County residents cannot afford to rely solely on the state’s best effort,” Croken said in the release. "A local FEMA-run site could accelerate the delivery of vaccine into all willing arms" as part of Biden's plan to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer.
"I think sometimes having your hand up will maybe help get you picked," and would help with "augmenting efforts of our own county health department as well as the health systems," Croken said Tuesday.
Iowa is supported by the FEMA Region VII office in Kansas City. Croken said officials there told him FEMA would welcome the offer to set up a mass vaccination site in Davenport, but advised that any request for assistance must come from the state.
Croken, who recently joined the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group that leases Modern Woodmen Park, said he proposed the site as it's easily accessible to Scott County residents, including those who rely on public transportation.
Main Street Baseball President and CEO Dave Heller said he has agreed to make the baseball stadium and parking areas available at no cost to the public to expedite the process of vaccinating as many residents as possible, as quickly as possible.
Scott County supervisors endorsed Croken's request and will meet Thursday to consider and approve a draft letter to be sent to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Assuming FEMA plans on two locations per state, "then looking for two areas in Iowa with the highest density population and the fact this is a federal program and we border Illinois ... may benefit us in moving up the list of locations that could be on FEMA's list," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Beck.
Davenport is Iowa's third-largest city, behind Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.
"I agree ... that if we don't show the interest, they're not going to show the interest in us," Beck said of FEMA.
An spokesman for the Iowa Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.