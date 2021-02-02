Striking out COVID-19: Scott County supervisors to request FEMA mass vaccination site at Modern Woodmen Park

"With the looming threat of new strains of coronavirus ... Scott County residents cannot afford to rely solely on the state’s best effort,” Croken said in the release. "A local FEMA-run site could accelerate the delivery of vaccine into all willing arms" as part of Biden's plan to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

"I think sometimes having your hand up will maybe help get you picked," and would help with "augmenting efforts of our own county health department as well as the health systems," Croken said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa is supported by the FEMA Region VII office in Kansas City. Croken said officials there told him FEMA would welcome the offer to set up a mass vaccination site in Davenport, but advised that any request for assistance must come from the state.

Croken, who recently joined the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group that leases Modern Woodmen Park, said he proposed the site as it's easily accessible to Scott County residents, including those who rely on public transportation.

Main Street Baseball President and CEO Dave Heller said he has agreed to make the baseball stadium and parking areas available at no cost to the public to expedite the process of vaccinating as many residents as possible, as quickly as possible.