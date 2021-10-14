Striking UAW workers picket outside Deere plants

Striking UAW workers are picketing outside of several John Deere properties in the Quad-Cities.
Members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America’s Local 281 took to the picket lines by the dozens after the union and Deere failed to reach an agreement by Thursday.
By sunrise in the Illinois Quad-Cities, the union had set up picket lines in several locations outside of John Deere's Harvester Works in East Moline and the Seeding and Cylinder plants along River Drive in Moline.
Picketers are under strict orders to refrain from making comments to the media, several said.
The atmosphere at several picket lines was jovial as passersby honked their support for the union.