Striking UAW workers picket outside Deere plants
Striking UAW workers picket outside Deere plants

  Updated
UAW strike, picketers outside of Deere

Dozens of members of the UAW's Local 281 took to the picket lines outside John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline Thursday morning after the union and Deere failed to reach a contract agreement. Picket lines also are active in Moline, Milan and Davenport.

 Barb Ickes

Picket line outside Deere Harvester Works, East Moline

Striking UAW workers are picketing outside of several John Deere properties in the Quad-Cities.

Members of the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America’s Local 281 took to the picket lines by the dozens after the union and Deere failed to reach an agreement by Thursday.

By sunrise in the Illinois Quad-Cities, the union had set up picket lines in several locations outside of John Deere's Harvester Works in East Moline and the Seeding and Cylinder plants along River Drive in Moline.

Picketers are under strict orders to refrain from making comments to the media, several said.

The atmosphere at several picket lines was jovial as passersby honked their support for the union.

