String theory: Sherrard Elementary students are learning ukulele

Sherrard Elementary fourth-grade students are learning ukulele with music teacher Emma Tully.

“The students really like ukulele,' she said. "It’s developmentally great for them, because they’re fingers are getting bigger and stronger.”

Next quarter, Tully will teach ukulele to Winola Elementary students, so all fourth graders across the district have the same opportunity. Tully and art teacher Tony Vermeer typically trade locations, traveling back and forth between the schools to teach throughout the week — but due to the pandemic, the two focus a full quarter on one building at a time.

Madison, Sherrard fourth grader, said she enjoys learning the instrument. Her favorite part is “The different sounds of each string.”

“It’s been a challenge, adapting to not being able to share instruments… but because of how the schedule worked out — I’m able to have 50 at one school and each student is able to have their own,” said Tully.

Remote students can still participate. They’re lent one of the school’s ukuleles and Tully then sends them videos she creates, demonstrating how to hold the instrument, play the chords, and how to sing the song they’re working on.