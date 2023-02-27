A strong storm system will roll through the Quad-City region and into the Rock River basin Sunday and Monday bringing high winds and rains that could send the Rock River at Moline over its banks by midweek, Meteorologist Alex Gibbs of the National Weather Service, Davenport said Saturday night.

As of Saturday night the Rock River at Moline is forecast to climb to 12.5 feet by noon Thursday. Flood stage there is 12 feet. The river stood at 10.75 feet as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday and holding steady.

That flood forecast depends on how much rain falls both locally and in the Rock River basin in Illinois and Wisconsin, Gibbs said.

“It depends on the rain we get between 6 a.m. and noon Monday,” he said. “If we have deep convection thunderstorms from here up into Wisconsin we could see the Rock River climbing to 12.5 feet here.” If the areas get just a standard rainfall that is more slow and soaking the flood outlook on the Rock could change.

Flooding of the Rock also depends on how saturated the soils are in the Rock River Basin in Wisconsin and Illinois, and if the soil is frozen in some spots. Each of those scenarios will lead to greater runoff into the rivers and streams.

“There’ll be plenty of moisture with this system, so the question is where it falls and how hard it falls,” Gibbs said.

Locally, up to 1 to 1½ inches of rain is expected to fall in the Quad-City region, National Weather Service Meteorologist Dave Cousins said.

Along with the rain will be strong winds, he said. Winds are expected to really pickup late Monday morning and last until early Tuesday morning. The strong west winds could gust to 40 mph or more, especially Monday afternoon.

When the Rock reaches 12 feet, water affects homes near the 27th Street Bridge. Water is over portions of 60th Street south of the Green Valley Sports Complex and portions of 56th Avenue along the north side of the river.

At 12.5 feet, water affects some homes in the lower Friendship Farm area. At that level, 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex, while 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 6.43 feet at 11 p.m. Saturday and was falling. The river is expected to climb to 9.8 feet by noon Thursday. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet.

After Monday’s event, though, Cousins said the rest of the week will be rather comfortable.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 57 degrees, while Tuesday’s high is expected to reach about 49 degrees under sunny skies.

The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to dip to 29 degrees, while the overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to be about 37 degrees.

Wednesday’s high under partly sunny skies is expected to reach 53 degrees while the low Wednesday night into Thursday is expected to dip to 29 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 42 degrees, while during the overnight hours into Friday the temperature will dip to 29 degrees. There also is a chance of some rain or snow.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 42 while Saturday’s high is expected to reach 49 under mostly sunny skies.

Normal high temperatures in the Quad-Cities this time of year are in the lower 40s, with normal lows ranging into the middle 20s.

Through Saturday for the month of February, Cousins said the Quad-Cities has received 2.7 inches of rainfall and 3.4 inches of snow at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. Through Saturday the rainfall was 1.2 inches above normal, while the snowfall is 4.2 inches below normal for the month.

Since the beginning of the year the Quad-Cities is ahead on rainfall by 1.63 inches.

However, since the start of the meteorological winter on Dec. 1 the Quad-Cities has received 11.6 inches of snow, which is 15.9 inches below normal, Cousins said.

Nonetheless, there has been plenty of moisture in the form of snow and rain over the past three weeks to put a good dent in the drought that has been plaguing Iowa.

A good chuck of central Iowa from north to south that was suffering from moderate to severe drought is now only suffering abnormally dry conditions.