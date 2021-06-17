Strong thunderstorms expected to move over region overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the greater Quad-City region for this afternoon and evening.
It states:
"This evening and overnight, a complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.
"The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail, with the most favorable area for severe weather north of a line from Fairfield Iowa, to Burlington Iowa, to Roseville, Illinois.
"The Storm Prediction Center has placed an enhanced risk for severe weather tonight generally along and north of a line from Cedar Rapids, to Clinton Iowa, and to Stockton in northwest Illinois.
"All modes of severe weather including tornadoes will be possible in these northeastern Iowa to far northwestern Illinois enhanced threat areas.
"Very heavy rain is also possible with these storms and may result in localized flooding.
"A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon generally for areas along and west of a line from Cedar Rapids Iowa, to Washington Iowa, and to Kahoka Missouri. Heat index readings are expected to rise into the lower 100s in these areas this afternoon.
"Another chance of storms will be found late Friday afternoon and Friday night near a stalled boundary, mainly south of Interstate 80. Isolated severe storms with large hail and damaging winds are possible. Very heavy rain is also possible, which could lead to a localized flash flooding threat.
"Heat indices Friday afternoon will top out from the mid 90s to near 100 degrees along and south of Interstate 80.
"Additional storms are likely across portions of the area Sunday and Sunday night. Early indications suggest that some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe."
Quad-City Times