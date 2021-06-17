Strong thunderstorms expected to move over region overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the greater Quad-City region for this afternoon and evening.

It states:

"This evening and overnight, a complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move across portions of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.

"The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail, with the most favorable area for severe weather north of a line from Fairfield Iowa, to Burlington Iowa, to Roseville, Illinois.

"The Storm Prediction Center has placed an enhanced risk for severe weather tonight generally along and north of a line from Cedar Rapids, to Clinton Iowa, and to Stockton in northwest Illinois.

"All modes of severe weather including tornadoes will be possible in these northeastern Iowa to far northwestern Illinois enhanced threat areas.

"Very heavy rain is also possible with these storms and may result in localized flooding.