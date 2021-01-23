Strong winter storm could bring heavy snow to Q-C Monday

The Quad-City region is under a winter storm watch in preparation for the arrival of a strong system Monday that, depending upon the track of the storm, has the potential to dump from 6 to 8 inches of snow on the area.

“A couple of days ago we thought the snow might stay south of the Quad-Cities, but the models are coming together showing the snow coming over us,” Meteorologist Jessica Brooks of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

“The timing we’re looking at right now has the heavier snow amounts occurring Monday into Monday night," Brooks said. "There could be lingering snow into the day Tuesday, probably light but additional accumulations.”

According to the National Weather Service forecast as of Saturday night, there is a chance of snow and freezing rain before 9 a.m. Monday. Little to no ice accumulation is expected, but during the day the chance for snow rises from 50% early to 80% as the day progresses.

New snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible during the day. An east wind is expected to be steady at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Snow chances increase to 90% Monday night with the heaviest snow moving through. New snow accumulations of another 2 to 4 inches are possible.

“There’s still some things up in the air with it,” Brooks said. “This system is still working its way out of the Pacific, so it’s still far from us, and things could change.”

