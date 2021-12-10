 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stroud resigns as Alleman High School principal
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Stroud resigns as Alleman High School principal

  • Updated
  • 0
Sara Stroud, the new principal of Alleman High School

Sara Stroud, the new principal of Alleman High School poses for a portrait outside the school Friday.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effectively immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools.

The notice was dated for Friday, Dec. 10.

The notice stated further details would be released to families during the weekend about the transition team that will be in place at the school for the remainder of the year.

The notice is on the school's Facebook page. The story will be updated as information becomes available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News