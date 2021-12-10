Stroud resigns as Alleman High School principal

Alleman High School Principal Sara Stroud has resigned from the position effectively immediately, according to a notice to Alleman families from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's Office of Catholic Schools.
The notice was dated for Friday, Dec. 10.
The notice stated further details would be released to families during the weekend about the transition team that will be in place at the school for the remainder of the year.
The notice is on the school's Facebook page. The story will be updated as information becomes available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today