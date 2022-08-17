Structural steel repairs to take place on Centennial Bridge

Steel structural repairs on the Centennial Bridge will cause southbound lane closures in each direction for the next few weeks.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18, White Construction, LLC will be using the southbound lanes in each direction to complete structural repairs. The cost of the project is $1,458,043.10.

The repairs will take about two to three weeks at which point traffic will then be shifted to the southbound lanes for repairs to be completed in the northbound lanes.

Pedestrian traffic will not be affected.

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time for traveling across the bridge. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed road conditions, signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using cell phones and be alert for workers and equipment.