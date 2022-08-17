 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Structural steel repairs to take place on Talbot Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Steel structural repairs on the Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge will cause lane closures in each direction for the next few weeks, starting with the southbound lanes. 

Beginning Wednesday, White Construction LLC will be using the southbound lanes to complete structural repairs with traffic shifted into the northbound lanes. The cost of the project is $1,458,043.10. 

The repairs will take about two to three weeks at which point traffic will be shifted to the southbound lanes for repairs to be completed in the northbound lanes. 

Pedestrian traffic will not be affected. 

Motorists should expect delays and allow for extra time for traveling across the bridge. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed road conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using cell phones and be alert for workers and equipment. 

