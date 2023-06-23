The elevated balconies on a Moline apartment building have been condemned, pending a structural analysis.

Located at 3712 35th Street, above John Deere Road, balconies on a four-plex were blocked off by police tape, and tenants were warned to stay off the structures, city officials confirmed.

Moline Building Inspection official Drake Daley cited deteriorating wood and shaky handrails as reasons for the closures. Until a structural assessment is performed, he said, tenants should avoid them.

The owner has 14 days to provide a structural engineer's report.

Since the May 28 apartment building collapse in Davenport that killed three, a building downtown Rock Island also has been flagged as a danger, due to falling bricks. A structural assessment is being ordered on that building too.

In Moline, Daley said, a resident requested an inspection. The condition of the balconies was noted, resulting in the city sending notice to the owner. Tenants in the Rock Island case were evacuated; they were not evacuated in Moline.