A Pleasant Valley sophomore was the picture of enthusiasm while he shared his ideas Thursday with dozens of other high-school students.
Taze Wilson participated in the Student Big Table because he believes in the Quad-Cities, he said. He was among 60 student leaders from 15 Quad-City public and private high schools who came up with concepts such as a clothing drive, student-to-student peer counseling and a teen spirit night, as ways to build a better region, particularly to attract and retain young people.
They gathered at Deere & Co. World Headquarters, Moline, for the 2019 Student Big Table event.
The Q2030 Community Collaboration Workgroup, the Quad-Cities Chamber and Deere & Co. organized the event. Building stronger leadership skills in young adults emerged as an issue during the 2018 Big Table. More than 300 students attended last year’s forum at Deere and produced a total of 37 causes to support.
About 60 percent of last year's student participants completed a survey to determine the discussion topics, said Jack Cullen, project manager, Q2030 Regional Action Plan.
Earlier Thursday, student representatives discussed how they can expand on safety, security and support for all students; create a cleaner Quad-Cities and create opportunities for alternative interests.
Q2030 Champion Mara Sovey Downing, vice president, brand management and corporate community and president of the John Deere Foundation, helped coordinate the event.
“When you think about it, the students are really the ones with the big ideas of what it’s going to take to have a cool, creative and prosperous economy,” she said, referring to the goals of Q2030.
School administrators considered leadership skills and diversity -- ethnicity, gender and grade level -- when student participants were selected. Each group created a student-led plan of action for each cause, with adult facilitators acting as guides.
“I believe the Quad-Cities can be so much more,” Wilson said. “ We can do more to advertise our community as a great place of interest.”
When young people talk about where they want to live, “Iowa gets shoved to the side of corn and pigs and cows,” he said. “How can we get a little bit of that West/East Coast feel in Iowa?
Davenport Central freshman Maitreyi Shrikhande enjoyed the day. “I got to share my ideas about what can make a difference in our community, and I got ideas from other kids,” she said. Her favorite part of the Quad-Cities, she said is the arts and culture scene.
Students presented ideas to the gathering, then voted on which initiatives they liked best. "Back to Back,” which involves providing clothing for all ages, was the winner from Table 1.
“The Chamber has the backbone to make sure this vision keeps moving forward,” said Greg Aguilar, director for Q2030.
The student initiative will be supported through meetings, goal setting and financial plans. “We want to maintain young talent,” he said, adding that organizations such as the Chamber and Deere & Co. collaborate to include young people to ensure they are a part of what they will inherit.
Education always has been a part of the Deere & Co. heritage, Downing said.
Aguilar invited Quad-Citians to go to the Q2030 website https://www.q2030.org/ and social media for updates on youth involvement. “This is just the beginning,” he said.
Students were from North Scott, Alleman, Assumption, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Moline, Davenport North, Orion, Pleasant Valley, Mid-City, Sherrard, Rivermont Collegiate, Rock Island, United Township and Davenport West.