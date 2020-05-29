Student Hunger Drive to be postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The River Bend Foodbank announced Friday that the Student Hunger Drive has been postponed for the fall of 2020.

In a letter to school superintendents, principals and advisers, Foodbank officials said that now would be the time they would prepare for the Hunger Drive, but with so many unknowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic the drive is being postponed.

“No one knows whether students will be back in school, or even what the world will look like, come this fall,” Mike Miller, president & CEO of River Bend Foodbank, said. “Even if students were back in school, they will have a lot of catching up to do from the time they have missed this spring. We felt it best for all involved to commit to postponing at this time.”

Miller said the current thinking was that the best alternate time for the Hunger Drive would be between winter and spring breaks. There is often a lull after the holiday rush.

However, the Foodbank wants to get feedback from the participating schools before finalizing that timing.