Student Hunger Drive to be postponed
Student Hunger Drive to be postponed

Volunteers Teonta Williams and Mary Anne Canfield, both of Bettendorf, load milk and chicken into a guest's cart Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, during a River Bend Foodbank mobile pantry pick-up at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Davenport. The Student Hunger Drive supports River Bend Foodbank.

 John Schultz

The River Bend Foodbank announced Friday that the Student Hunger Drive has been postponed for the fall of 2020.

In a letter to school superintendents, principals and advisers, Foodbank officials said that now would be the time they would prepare for the Hunger Drive, but with so many unknowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic the drive is being postponed.

“No one knows whether students will be back in school, or even what the world will look like, come this fall,” Mike Miller, president & CEO of River Bend Foodbank, said. “Even if students were back in school, they will have a lot of catching up to do from the time they have missed this spring. We felt it best for all involved to commit to postponing at this time.”

Miller said the current thinking was that the best alternate time for the Hunger Drive would be between winter and spring breaks. There is often a lull after the holiday rush.

However, the Foodbank wants to get feedback from the participating schools before finalizing that timing.

“We did consider that the Student Hunger Drive is such a part of our community tradition that it would help things feel like they were getting back to normal,” Miller said. “We hope as we turn the calendar to 2021 that the Hunger Drive can be a rallying point for the communities we serve.”

The Foodbank is concerned about delaying the receipt of proceeds from the Student Hunger Drive. People willing to help may continue making contributions on their website, riverbendfoodbank.org.

