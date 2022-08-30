Students at Thurgood Marshall shelter in place briefly while police investigate nearby gunfire

Holly Murphy was waiting for her son Tuesday outside Thurgood Marshall Learning Center when she heard a familiar, frightening sound.

"It was 12:26 (p.m.), and I was standing with other parents waiting for our kids to get out from the Head Start program," Murphy explained. "There were these pops - at least five - coming from right nearby. They were loud and coming from the intersection - maybe of 11th (Avenue) and 7th (Street) or 8th (Street).

"I saw the smoke in the area and then we all saw a car drive away really fast."

The gunfire near Thurgood Marshall Learning Center led students to shelter in place briefly, though the Rock Island police reported no injuries because of the shooting.

A police officer heard shots around 12:27 p.m. in the area of the 1100 block of 8th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Initial investigation indicates someone saw a silver SUV leave the school parking lot with one of its occupants shooting at another vehicle.

Both vehicles left the area and could not be found, the department said. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Murphy said she was stunned and did not move during or after the incident.

"Some parents went running for shelter," Murphy said. "There was a little bit of panic and then we were trying to alert the staff inside the school to not let the kids out.

"It was a little chaotic for a few minutes."

When the gunfire was first reported, police notified the school, and staff secured it until the police decided it was safe, the department said.

The Rock Island-Milan School District said students were kept inside and sheltered in place until police told the school to do otherwise.

Students at the learning center usually go home at about 1:30 p.m., so they were sent home once officers gave the all clear, the district said.

At the scene, officers blocked 11th Avenue from about the middle of the 700 block to just beyond 8th Street. There were several evidence markers on the pavement, and the brass-colored gleam of metal could be seen by some of the markers.

Officers collected those metal objects before largely leaving the area. Most officers had left by about 1:15 p.m.

Murphy said while the incident was frightening, it was familiar. She was actually picking up her son, Atlas, after his last day at Thurgood.

"Last Monday I heard very distinct gunshots a few blocks away," Murphy explained. "So I called the Head Start and asked to move Atlas to a new school.