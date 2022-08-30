Students at Thurgood Marshall shelter in place briefly while police investigate nearby gunfire

Gunfire Tuesday afternoon near Thurgood Marshall Learning Center led students to shelter in place briefly though the Rock Island police reported no injuries because of the shooting.

A police officer heard shots around 12:27 p.m. in the area of the 1100 block of 8th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Initial investigation indicates someone saw a silver SUV leave the school parking lot with one of its occupants shooting at another vehicle.

Both vehicles left the area and could not be found, the department said. No injuries or property damage were reported.

When the gunfire was first reported, police notified the school, and staff secured it until the police decided it was safe, the department said.

The Rock Island-Milan School District said students were kept inside and sheltered in place until police told the school to do otherwise.

Students at the learning center usually go home at about 1:30 p.m., so they were sent home once officers gave the all clear, the district said.

At the scene, officers blocked 11th Avenue from about the middle of the 700 block to just beyond 8th Street. There were several evidence markers on the pavement, and the brass-colored gleam of metal could be seen by some of the markers.

Officers collected those metal objects before largely leaving the area. Most officers had left by about 1:15 p.m.