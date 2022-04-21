Students from across the Quad-Cities sign on to apprenticeships

Ruby Sepeda was one of the over 60 area high school students who gathered inside Bettendorf's Waterfront Convention Center before the start of Wednesday's High School Apprenticeship Signing Day.

And like the other teenagers who signed up for John Deere's two-year welding program, Sepeda donned the familiar green T-shirt emblazoned with the jumping stag and sat with the other Deere apprentices.

But Sepeda, a 17-year-old junior at Moline High School, stood out.

"There aren't many girls who try the welding," Sepeda said with a laugh. "I don't know about other welding programs, but I'm basically the only one in mine. There was another girl at the start, but she hasn't really been showing up for the classes."

Sepeda attends the welding program at United Township's Area Career Center. She said being the only girl in a class has never bothered her.

"I grew up with brothers," she said. "My brother, Mark Cuellar, worked in welding and I always though it looked cool. I wanted to follow in his footsteps, so he really taught me everything."

All told, the high school students who were recognized in the convention center were signing on for two-year apprenticeships with 19 area employers in seven different professions — bank teller, certified nursing assistant, CNC machining, pre-aprenticeships for electricians, IT electronics systems and IT software engineering.

The apprenticeships drew students from the school districts of Davenport, North Scott, Moline – Coal Valley, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island – Milan, and United Township.

The students will be paid apprentices through their senior year, and continue that apprenticeship for one year after graduation. It is not uncommon for apprenticeships to lead to jobs with the companies.

Kim Woehrle, the engineering and maintenance manager from Arconic, said the United States Labor Department and John Deere helped the company establish its apprenticeship program. She said Arconic views it as a valuable recruiting tool.

"Most people pay to go to college to learn," Woehrle told those assembled. "The apprentice programs pay students to learn valuable skills that will earn them money throughout their careers.

"We have an area that is very reliant on manufacturing and the jobs manufacturing creates. This is a way for businesses to pump money into the local economy."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds echoed Woehrle's message in a recorded address to the students. She said the apprenticeship program is an example of how schools and companies can work together to keep Iowa's young people in the state after they leave high school.

Sepeda said she is willing to go the places a welding career can take her.

"I have always wanted to be a welder — except when I was really little. That's when I wanted to be a mechanic," she explained. "I know this sounds crazy — but what I really want, my goal, is to be an underwater welder someday.

"I think this program is really going to help me achieve goals like that. This is a career I've wanted for a long time."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.