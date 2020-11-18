Studio honoring world-renown calligrapher Catich opens Friday

To those who knew him, the Rev. Edward Catich was a genius.

In addition to being a Catholic priest, he was a sign painter; jazz musician; a visionary instructor of math, engineering, music and art; author; stone-cutter; photographer and world-renown calligrapher.

To those who did not know the St. Ambrose University faculty member who died in 1979, there is still an opportunity to see and learn about his art, thanks to inspired students who had the good fortune to study under him.

Paul Herrera, Amy Nielsen and several other Quad-City area artists founded a nonprofit group in 2012 called the Art Legacy League to honor and preserve Catich's artistic and teaching legacy.

On Friday, they will host an open house from 3-5 p.m. at the league's new studio location at One River Place, a brick building at 1225 E. River Drive, Davenport, that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The studio offers classes in drawing, calligraphy, painting and art history and displays some of the about 200 original Catich works that are owned by the league, donated anonymously to Herrera.

Works include slate inscriptions, calligraphy, watercolors of landscapes as well as abstract expressionism.

